Thyme is a very versatile member of the mint family and there are well over 300 varieties. It can be used in gardening, cooking, personal care, aroma therapy, household cleaning and it has medicinal properties. Thyme is a perennial, and most varieties are hardy in zones 5 – 9.
In the garden, thyme makes a lovely ground cover due to its dense low growth pattern. It is particularly conducive for rock gardens, rock walls and filling in around stone pathways as it is tolerant to foot traffic. Thyme has a dry and distinctive aroma and its leaves and flowers are highly attractive to pollen bees.
At my former home, my stone stairway to the back yard was filled in with flowering Elfin Thyme, and every spring I looked forward to my green carpeted and purple flower studded stairway. One of my new favorite places for thyme is in my neighbor’s garden. By agreement, I have planted several varieties of thyme in her sun-soaked fairy garden. The scale of the sprigs and leaves are perfectly suited for creating a woodsy setting for the fairies and their homes. And because thyme does very well with pruning, my neighbor and I have a ready and replenishable supply – all year.
And that brings us to cooking with thyme. Culinary thyme varieties with the best flavor are narrow-leaf French, broadleaf (Common) English, lemon thyme and mother-of-thyme. Its flavor is best if harvested prior to flowering. Thyme is available in three forms for cooking; fresh, dried and ground. If a recipe only specifies one form use the following conversion: 1 teaspoon dried = 3 teaspoons fresh = ¾ teaspoon ground. And one sprig of thyme can run between ¼ and ¾ of a teaspoon. To remove fresh thyme from its stem use an herb stripper (handy disc shaped tool with various sized holes) and pass the stem through probably the smallest hole, or pull your fingers along the stems against the direction of the leaves. This can be tedious work.
Fall and winter are great for cooking comfort food with savory spices and herbs. I immediately think of Thanksgiving dinner and using fresh savory and thyme in my stuffing recipes. The middle of winter is my favorite time to make French Onion Soup. The recipe I use takes six hours and requires six sprigs of fresh thyme. So I walk out to the fairy garden – brush off the snow – and harvest still bright green sprigs of thyme. Onion is just one of the root vegetables with which thyme pairs so well. Try roasting potatoes, beets, parsnips or carrots with thyme or a combination of thyme and other savory herbs. Below is a simple recipe for sautéed carrots where thyme is the star ingredient, and might make a satisfying side dish for the holidays.
Perfect Sautéed Carrots
from Sonja and Alex Overhiser:
Ingredients:
8 medium carrots (1 pound)
2 tablespoons olive oil
¼ teaspoon plus 1 pinch kosher salt
1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme (or use a combination of thyme and chives)
Instructions:
Peel the carrots and slice them diagonally into rounds (on the bias).
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the carrots and cover. Cook for 4 minutes without stirring.
Remove the lid, stir, and add the ¼ teaspoon kosher salt. Continue to sauté uncovered 3 to 4 minutes until browned, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat and stir in the fresh herbs and a few more pinches kosher salt to taste. Serve immediately.