Sept. 6, Monday

12:07 a.m., disturbance, OCSO, Whipporwill Ln, Golden Twp

1:02 a.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, E Roosevelt Rd, Greenwood Twp

1:22 a.m., complaint, MO911, S 140th Ave, Ferry Twp

2:44 a.m., noise complaint, OCSO, N Ridge Rd, Golden Twp

7:14 a.m., lost property, MO911, Golden Twp

8:28 a.m., med1, N 188th Ave, Leavitt Twp

9:22 a.m., peace keeping, OCSO, W Harrison Rd, Hart Twp

9:37 a.m., abandoned vehicle, OCSO, , Hart Twp

11:28 a.m., med3, OCEANA EMS, Hillcrest Dr, Shelby

11:44 a.m., med3, OCEANA EMS, S Park Rd, Hart

12:16 p.m., med3, OCEANA EMS, S 162nd Ave, Newfield Twp

12:52 p.m., reckless driver, OCSO, N Hancock St, Pentwater

12:57 p.m., property damage accident, MSP, S Maple Island Rd, Greenwood Twp

1:17 p.m., breaking and entering, OCSO, N 136th Ave, Elbridge Twp

1:44 p.m., MO911, W Winston Rd, Rothbury

1:44 p.m., med1, OCEANA EMS, Runner Ave, Shelby

1:56 p.m., stray/barking dog, MO911, E Lathrop St, Walkerville

2:17 p.m., SPD, N State St, Shelby

2:42 p.m., med1, OCEANA EMS, Hart Twp

3:10 p.m., reckless driver, MO911, Grant Twp

3:13 p.m., well being check, MO911, S Michigan Ave, Rothbury

3:21 p.m., mental health call, OCSO, Oak St, Rothbury

3:38 p.m., domestic, MSP, S Riverview Dr, Newfield Twp

5:01 p.m., well being check, OCSO, Otto Twp

5:25 p.m., med3, OCEANA EMS, N State St, Shelby

5:39 p.m., threat complt, SPD, Dollar General, Shelby

6:15 p.m., med1, 700R, S Elm St, New Era

6:47 p.m., walk in pi law only, OCSO, S State St, Shelby

7:16 p.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, E Roosevelt Rd, Greenwood Twp

7:38 p.m., stray/barking dog, MSP, E M-20 Hwy, Newfield Twp

7:48 p.m., misc for fd, 19, S 192nd Ave, Newfield Twp

8:20 p.m., larceny, MSP, W Deer Rd, Golden Twp

8:40 p.m., reckless driver, MO911, Grant Twp

8:48 p.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, W M-20 Hwy, Shelby Twp

8:52 p.m., domestic, MSP, W Arthur Rd, Grant Twp

9:00 p.m., crim sex conduct, OCSO, W Forest St, Rothbury

10:12 p.m., civil complaint, OCSO, S Riverview Dr, Newfield Twp

11:41 p.m., complaint, SPD, Industrial Park Dr, Shelby

Sept. 7, Tuesday

12:14 a.m., well being check, OCSO, S Riverview Dr, Newfield Twp

2:00 a.m., information, MO911, S 144th Ave, Ferry Twp

8:00 a.m., med3, 700R, S 124th Ave, Otto Twp

8:14 a.m., med1, 19R, E Loop Rd, Newfield Twp

8:33 a.m., miscellaneous, OCSO, E M-20 Hwy, Ferry Twp

8:37 a.m., suspicious situation, PPD, E Park St, Pentwater

8:53 a.m., med1, S Michigan Ave, Rothbury

9:54 a.m., animal complt, OCSO, W Polk Rd, Hart Twp

10:11 a.m., civil complaint, MSP, S Oak Lane Dr, Grant Twp

10:19 a.m., control burn, MO911, S 88th Ave, Shelby Twp

10:57 a.m., reckless driver, MO911, Grant Twp

12:32 p.m., med1, W Webster Rd, Grant Twp

1:09 p.m., suspicious situation, OCSO, S Michigan Ave, Rothbury

1:43 p.m., threat complt, OCSO, E Lincoln St, Hart

1:55 p.m., larceny, MSP, W Polk Rd, Hart

2:20 p.m., med2, N Northern Dr, Weare Twp

2:21 p.m., salvage, OCSO, E Lincoln St, Hart

3:49 p.m., information, OCSO, S Oceana Dr, Grant Twp

4:37 p.m., complaint, PPD, E Concord St, Pentwater

4:49 p.m., information, OCSO, E Lincoln St, Hart

5:32 p.m., larceny, OCSO, E Wood St, Hart

6:13 p.m., property damage accident, DNR, W Fox Rd, Golden Twp

6:33 p.m., suspicious situation, OCSO, N Michigan Ave, Shelby

6:40 p.m., found property, PPD, S Hancock St, Pentwater

7:02 p.m., med1, S Division St, Hesperia

7:49 p.m., mental health call, OCSO, W Fox Rd, Golden Twp

7:57 p.m., reckless driver, MO911, W 1st St, Shelby

8:02 p.m., med1, PPD, E 1st St, Pentwater

8:10 p.m., well being check, NEPD, Grant Twp

8:16 p.m., animal complt, MO911, S 90th Ave, Grant Twp

8:39 p.m., larceny, PPD, S Rutledge St, Pentwater

9:30 p.m., suspicious situation, OCSO, W Stony Lake Rd, Benona Twp

10:08 p.m., MO911, N Comfort Dr, Hart

11:27 p.m., fireworks complt, OCSO, W Hazel Rd, Golden Twp

11:53 p.m., suicidal, SPD

Sept. 8, Wednesday

8:59 a.m., paper service, MSP, N Michigan Ave, Shelby

9:15 a.m., malicious destruction/property, OCSO, W Polk Rd, Hart Twp

9:55 a.m., med2, W Hammett Rd, Weare Twp

10:35 a.m., reckless driver, MO911, Hart Twp

10:42 a.m., reckless driver, MO911, Weare Twp

11:16 a.m., med3, S Elm St, New Era

11:23 a.m., well being check, MSP, N 40th Ave, Golden Twp

11:56 a.m., med1, OCEANA EMS, E Lincoln St, Hart

12:13 p.m., med3, S 90th Ave, Grant Twp

12:14 p.m., vehicle accident injury, S 116th Ave, Otto Twp

1:00 p.m., water emergency test page, MO911, N Oceana Dr, Weare Twp

1:42 p.m., reckless driver, MO911, Grant Twp

2:03 p.m., med1, OCEANA EMS, E Main St, Hart

2:09 p.m., fraud, OCSO, N Shore Dr, Golden Twp

3:21 p.m., reckless driver, MO911, Weare Twp

3:47 p.m., information, SPD, N State St, Shelby

3:51 p.m., reckless driver, MO911, N Oceana Dr, Hart Twp

4:05 p.m., trespassing, OCSO, W Winston Rd, Rothbury

4:06 p.m., information, OCSO, W Taylor Rd, Hart Twp

4:54 p.m., information, OCSO, W Johnson Rd, Benona Twp

5:05 p.m., property damage accident, OCSO, N 34th Ave, Golden Twp

5:22 p.m., disturbance, MSP, W Wilke Rd, Grant Twp

5:42 p.m., suspicious situation, MSP, W Adams Rd, Weare Twp

5:57 p.m., noise complaint, MSP, S Oak Lane Dr, Grant Twp

6:30 p.m., pager test , MO911, N Oceana Dr, Weare Twp

7:03 p.m., stolen vehicle, SPD, E 4th St, Shelby

7:59 p.m., information, MO911, E Lincoln St, Hart

8:16 p.m., information, SPD, N Michigan Ave, Shelby

Sept. 9, Thursday

12:28 a.m., med1, OCEANA EMS, W Lever Rd, Hart Twp

12:46 a.m., warrant pick up, OCSO, Grant Twp

8:13 a.m., alarm, MO911, E Garfield Rd, Ferry Twp

8:18 a.m., alarm, OCSO, E Garfield Rd, Ferry Twp

8:39 a.m., information, MO911, W 6th St, Shelby

9:27 a.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, S Menes St, Walkerville

9:53 a.m., vehicle fire, HESP, N Division St, Hesperia

10:21 a.m., suspicious situation, OCSO, W Monroe Rd, Weare Twp

11:38 a.m., threat complt, MSP, W Baseline Rd, Shelby Twp

11:45 a.m., property damage accident, SPD, N Michigan Ave, Shelby

12:19 p.m., shots, RPD, S 88th Ave, Rothbury

12:48 p.m., disturbance, SPD, Chapita Hills Rd, Shelby

1:08 p.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, N 72nd Ave, Hart Twp

3:23 p.m., assault, OCSO, S 144th Ave, Ferry Twp

3:41 p.m., property damage accident, OCSO, E Filmore Rd, Leavitt Twp

3:51 p.m., stray/barking dog, OCSO, E Gale Rd, Newfield Twp

4:01 p.m., missing person, OCSO, W 5th St, Golden Twp

4:30 p.m., information, SPD, N Michigan Ave, Shelby

4:49 p.m., for testing purposes, MO911, N Oceana Dr, Weare Twp

5:03 p.m., med1, W Winston Rd, Rothbury

5:12 p.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, E Main St, Hart

5:15 p.m., suspicious vehicle, OCSO

5:35 p.m., reckless driver, MO911, Grant Twp

6:21 p.m., med3, OCEANA EMS, N Birch Ln, Pentwater

6:56 p.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, N 144th Ave, Crystal Twp

7:14 p.m., med1, OCEANA EMS, Washington St, Hart

7:23 p.m., child abuse/abandonment, SPD, Sessions Rd, Shelby

8:22 p.m., complaint, HESP

8:28 p.m., suspicious vehicle, OCSO, W M-20 Hwy, Grant Twp

8:48 p.m., information, MO911, S 102nd Ave, Grant Twp

9:07 p.m., neighbor dispute, OCSO, S 140th Ave, Ferry Twp

10:11 p.m., suspicious situation, OCSO, E Fish Rd, Ferry Twp

10:50 p.m., 911 hangup call, OCSO, W Taylor Rd, Golden Twp

Sept. 10, Friday

1:01 a.m., disturbance, OCSO, W Silver Lake Rd, Golden Twp

3:22 a.m., reckless driver, MO911, Grant Twp

8:36 a.m., stray/barking dog, OCSO, S 140th Ave, Ferry Twp

9:24 a.m., unwanted subject, SPD, N Elm St, Shelby

10:05 a.m., domestic, OCSO, Maple St, Shelby

10:14 a.m., med1, OCEANA EMS, N 28th Ave, Golden Twp

10:21 a.m., controlled substance, MSP, E Garfield Rd, Otto Twp

10:59 a.m., paper service, MSP, E Lathrop St, Walkerville

11:24 a.m., animal complt, MSP, S 148th Ave, Ferry Twp

12:00 p.m., sscent, SPD, N Lesada St, Shelby

12:02 p.m., med3, OCEANA EMS, W Main St, Hart

1:17 p.m., alarm, MO911, S Glen Rd, Benona Twp

1:47 p.m., med2, W Green St, Pentwater

1:55 p.m., stray/barking dog, OCSO, N Industrial Park Dr, Shelby

2:39 p.m., wires down, SPD, Valley St, Shelby

2:56 p.m., med3, PPD, Pentwater

3:16 p.m., complaint, OCSO, S State St, Hart

3:44 p.m., juvenile complaint, NEPD, W Blair Ave, New Era

3:45 p.m., found property, PPD, Pentwater

3:49 p.m., property damage accident, OCSO, E M-20 Hwy, Ferry Twp

3:53 p.m., med3, N Wayne Rd, Pentwater Twp

4:16 p.m., information, MSP, W Winston Rd, Rothbury

4:53 p.m., information, MO911, S 140th Ave, Ferry Twp

4:59 p.m., threat complt, MSP, S 140th Ave, Ferry Twp

5:27 p.m., peace keeping, OCSO, S 144th Ave, Ferry Twp

6:44 p.m., reckless driver, MO911, Hart Twp

6:54 p.m., alarm, PPD, N Birch Ln, Pentwater

6:55 p.m., stray/barking dog, SPD, S Michigan Ave, Shelby

7:05 p.m., neighbor dispute, OCSO, S 140th Ave, Ferry Twp

7:29 p.m., larceny, OCSO, S Oceana Dr, Grant Twp

7:32 p.m., med1, S Munn St, Hesperia

8:32 p.m., larceny, RPD, S Apple Hill Dr, Grant Twp

9:21 p.m., noise complaint, OCSO, E Main St, Ferry Twp

9:35 p.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, W Taylor Rd, Golden Twp

9:54 p.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, W Silver Lake Rd, Golden Twp

10:01 p.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, W Silver Lake, Golden Twp

10:20 p.m., dog bite, OCSO, S 132nd Ave, Ferry Twp

10:39 p.m., suspicious situation, SPD, W 3rd St, Shelby

10:54 p.m., interview, SPD, N Michigan Ave, Shelby

10:55 p.m., disturbance, OCSO, N Michigan Ave, Shelby

11:45 p.m., information, OCSO, S Oceana Dr, Grant Twp

11:52 p.m., med3, Grant Twp

Sept. 11, Saturday

12:44 a.m., gas complt, E M-20, Newfield Twp

1:01 a.m., stray/barking dog, OCSO, E Deer Rd, Leavitt Twp

6:10 a.m., med1, S Michigan Ave, Rothbury

7:43 a.m., dnr complt, MO911, S 184th Ave, Greenwood Twp

8:19 a.m., med1, OCEANA EMS, S Oceana Dr, Shelby Twp

8:41 a.m., dnr complt, MSP, S 184th Ave, Greenwood Twp

9:55 a.m., reckless driver, MO911, W Tyler Rd, Hart

10:01 a.m., 911 hangup call, MO911

10:11 a.m., larceny, OCSO, E Arthur Rd, Otto Twp

10:53 a.m., med1, S Hoppe Rd, Newfield Twp

10:57 a.m., med1, Grant Twp

12:18 p.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, W Buchanan Rd, Benona Twp

12:19 p.m., med3, OCEANA EMS, S Oceana Dr, Shelby

1:26 p.m., walk in pi law only, OCSO, S Water Rd, Shelby Twp

1:36 p.m., med3, OCEANA EMS, W Ottawattamie Dr, Pentwater Twp

1:44 p.m., animal complt, OCSO, W Silver Lake Rd, Golden Twp

1:49 p.m., med1, OCEANA EMS, W Silver Lake Rd, Golden Twp

2:15 p.m., information, MO911, N 64th Ave, Hart Twp

2:59 p.m., vehicle accident injury, 19, N Division St, Hesperia

3:23 p.m., domestic, OCSO, E Main St, Walkerville

3:28 p.m., med2, S Clymer St, Pentwater

3:49 p.m., marine patrol, OCSO, Golden Twp

4:11 p.m., malicious destruction/property, OCSO, S Green St, Ferry Twp

4:53 p.m., shots, OCSO, S 88th Ave, Shelby Twp

5:13 p.m., marine patrol, OCSO, Golden Twp

5:15 p.m., trespassing, SPD, E Ferry St, Shelby

5:26 p.m., reckless driver, MO911, W Wilke Rd, Grant Twp

6:01 p.m., wires down, 100, N Water Rd, Hart Twp

7:16 p.m., larceny, SPD, Walnut St, Shelby

7:46 p.m., property check, PPD, E Park St, Pentwater

8:04 p.m., stray/barking dog, OCSO, W Hogan Rd, Weare Twp

8:32 p.m., miscellaneous, PPD, Pentwater

8:59 p.m., domestic, PPD, N Morris St, Pentwater

9:47 p.m., information, SPD, Walnut St, Shelby

10:53 p.m., domestic, OCSO, W Roosevelt Rd, Grant Twp

Sept. 12, Sunday

12:04 a.m., reckless driver, OCSO, E Johnson Rd, Ferry Twp

12:29 a.m., property check, DNR, N Lighthouse Dr, Golden Twp

12:42 a.m., unwanted subject, OCSO, Chapita Hills Rd, Shelby

1:08 a.m., MO911, W Skeels Rd, Grant Twp

1:56 a.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, S 72nd Ave, Grant Twp

2:29 a.m., suspicious situation, OCSO, N Elm St, Shelby

2:34 a.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, S 148th Ave, Ferry Twp

2:35 a.m., , MO911, E Garfield Rd, Otto Twp

2:35 a.m., noise complaint, OCSO, E Clock Rd, Elbridge Twp

3:38 a.m., med1, OCEANA EMS, E Main St, Hart

8:56 a.m., med2, S Oceana Dr, Grant Twp

9:21 a.m., disturbance, OCSO, W 1st St, Shelby

9:51 a.m., vin/vehicle inspection, MSP, W Polk Rd, Hart Twp

12:08 p.m., information, MO911, S Oceana Dr, Grant Twp

12:48 p.m., larceny, SPD, Chapita Hills Rd, Shelby

12:55 p.m., larceny, OCSO, W Silver Lake, Golden Twp

1:03 p.m., suspicious situation, OCSO, N Shore Dr, Golden Twp

1:59 p.m., peace keeping, MSP, N 160th Ave, Elbridge Twp

2:20 p.m., fraud, OCSO, E Lincoln St, Hart

2:26 p.m., walk in pi law only, DNR, W Fox Rd, Golden Twp

3:21 p.m., domestic, MSP, W South Ave, Hesperia

3:38 p.m., information, MO911, Hart Twp

3:39 p.m., property damage accident, MO911

3:39 p.m., property damage accident, OCSO, Hart Twp

3:42 p.m., med3, W Skeels Rd, Grant Twp

3:43 p.m., vehicle accident injury, OCSO, S Oceana Dr, Shelby Twp

6:26 p.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, W Shelby Rd, Shelby Twp

7:02 p.m., unwanted subject, OCSO, S Maple Island Rd, Newfield Twp

7:21 p.m., med1, N Division St, Hesperia

7:34 p.m., gas complt, Union St, Hart

7:46 p.m., animal complt, RPD, S Newago Trl, Grant Twp

Sept. 6-12 traffic stops — OCSO, 101; MSP, 12; HP, 0; HESP, 13; NP, 0; PP, 1; RP, 1; SP, 2, WP, 0; DNR, 1; car-deer accidents, 7.