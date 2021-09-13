Sept. 6, Monday
12:07 a.m., disturbance, OCSO, Whipporwill Ln, Golden Twp
1:02 a.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, E Roosevelt Rd, Greenwood Twp
1:22 a.m., complaint, MO911, S 140th Ave, Ferry Twp
2:44 a.m., noise complaint, OCSO, N Ridge Rd, Golden Twp
7:14 a.m., lost property, MO911, Golden Twp
8:28 a.m., med1, N 188th Ave, Leavitt Twp
9:22 a.m., peace keeping, OCSO, W Harrison Rd, Hart Twp
9:37 a.m., abandoned vehicle, OCSO, , Hart Twp
11:28 a.m., med3, OCEANA EMS, Hillcrest Dr, Shelby
11:44 a.m., med3, OCEANA EMS, S Park Rd, Hart
12:16 p.m., med3, OCEANA EMS, S 162nd Ave, Newfield Twp
12:52 p.m., reckless driver, OCSO, N Hancock St, Pentwater
12:57 p.m., property damage accident, MSP, S Maple Island Rd, Greenwood Twp
1:17 p.m., breaking and entering, OCSO, N 136th Ave, Elbridge Twp
1:44 p.m., MO911, W Winston Rd, Rothbury
1:44 p.m., med1, OCEANA EMS, Runner Ave, Shelby
1:56 p.m., stray/barking dog, MO911, E Lathrop St, Walkerville
2:17 p.m., SPD, N State St, Shelby
2:42 p.m., med1, OCEANA EMS, Hart Twp
3:10 p.m., reckless driver, MO911, Grant Twp
3:13 p.m., well being check, MO911, S Michigan Ave, Rothbury
3:21 p.m., mental health call, OCSO, Oak St, Rothbury
3:38 p.m., domestic, MSP, S Riverview Dr, Newfield Twp
5:01 p.m., well being check, OCSO, Otto Twp
5:25 p.m., med3, OCEANA EMS, N State St, Shelby
5:39 p.m., threat complt, SPD, Dollar General, Shelby
6:15 p.m., med1, 700R, S Elm St, New Era
6:47 p.m., walk in pi law only, OCSO, S State St, Shelby
7:16 p.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, E Roosevelt Rd, Greenwood Twp
7:38 p.m., stray/barking dog, MSP, E M-20 Hwy, Newfield Twp
7:48 p.m., misc for fd, 19, S 192nd Ave, Newfield Twp
8:20 p.m., larceny, MSP, W Deer Rd, Golden Twp
8:40 p.m., reckless driver, MO911, Grant Twp
8:48 p.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, W M-20 Hwy, Shelby Twp
8:52 p.m., domestic, MSP, W Arthur Rd, Grant Twp
9:00 p.m., crim sex conduct, OCSO, W Forest St, Rothbury
10:12 p.m., civil complaint, OCSO, S Riverview Dr, Newfield Twp
11:41 p.m., complaint, SPD, Industrial Park Dr, Shelby
Sept. 7, Tuesday
12:14 a.m., well being check, OCSO, S Riverview Dr, Newfield Twp
2:00 a.m., information, MO911, S 144th Ave, Ferry Twp
8:00 a.m., med3, 700R, S 124th Ave, Otto Twp
8:14 a.m., med1, 19R, E Loop Rd, Newfield Twp
8:33 a.m., miscellaneous, OCSO, E M-20 Hwy, Ferry Twp
8:37 a.m., suspicious situation, PPD, E Park St, Pentwater
8:53 a.m., med1, S Michigan Ave, Rothbury
9:54 a.m., animal complt, OCSO, W Polk Rd, Hart Twp
10:11 a.m., civil complaint, MSP, S Oak Lane Dr, Grant Twp
10:19 a.m., control burn, MO911, S 88th Ave, Shelby Twp
10:57 a.m., reckless driver, MO911, Grant Twp
12:32 p.m., med1, W Webster Rd, Grant Twp
1:09 p.m., suspicious situation, OCSO, S Michigan Ave, Rothbury
1:43 p.m., threat complt, OCSO, E Lincoln St, Hart
1:55 p.m., larceny, MSP, W Polk Rd, Hart
2:20 p.m., med2, N Northern Dr, Weare Twp
2:21 p.m., salvage, OCSO, E Lincoln St, Hart
3:49 p.m., information, OCSO, S Oceana Dr, Grant Twp
4:37 p.m., complaint, PPD, E Concord St, Pentwater
4:49 p.m., information, OCSO, E Lincoln St, Hart
5:32 p.m., larceny, OCSO, E Wood St, Hart
6:13 p.m., property damage accident, DNR, W Fox Rd, Golden Twp
6:33 p.m., suspicious situation, OCSO, N Michigan Ave, Shelby
6:40 p.m., found property, PPD, S Hancock St, Pentwater
7:02 p.m., med1, S Division St, Hesperia
7:49 p.m., mental health call, OCSO, W Fox Rd, Golden Twp
7:57 p.m., reckless driver, MO911, W 1st St, Shelby
8:02 p.m., med1, PPD, E 1st St, Pentwater
8:10 p.m., well being check, NEPD, Grant Twp
8:16 p.m., animal complt, MO911, S 90th Ave, Grant Twp
8:39 p.m., larceny, PPD, S Rutledge St, Pentwater
9:30 p.m., suspicious situation, OCSO, W Stony Lake Rd, Benona Twp
10:08 p.m., MO911, N Comfort Dr, Hart
11:27 p.m., fireworks complt, OCSO, W Hazel Rd, Golden Twp
11:53 p.m., suicidal, SPD
Sept. 8, Wednesday
8:59 a.m., paper service, MSP, N Michigan Ave, Shelby
9:15 a.m., malicious destruction/property, OCSO, W Polk Rd, Hart Twp
9:55 a.m., med2, W Hammett Rd, Weare Twp
10:35 a.m., reckless driver, MO911, Hart Twp
10:42 a.m., reckless driver, MO911, Weare Twp
11:16 a.m., med3, S Elm St, New Era
11:23 a.m., well being check, MSP, N 40th Ave, Golden Twp
11:56 a.m., med1, OCEANA EMS, E Lincoln St, Hart
12:13 p.m., med3, S 90th Ave, Grant Twp
12:14 p.m., vehicle accident injury, S 116th Ave, Otto Twp
1:00 p.m., water emergency test page, MO911, N Oceana Dr, Weare Twp
1:42 p.m., reckless driver, MO911, Grant Twp
2:03 p.m., med1, OCEANA EMS, E Main St, Hart
2:09 p.m., fraud, OCSO, N Shore Dr, Golden Twp
3:21 p.m., reckless driver, MO911, Weare Twp
3:47 p.m., information, SPD, N State St, Shelby
3:51 p.m., reckless driver, MO911, N Oceana Dr, Hart Twp
4:05 p.m., trespassing, OCSO, W Winston Rd, Rothbury
4:06 p.m., information, OCSO, W Taylor Rd, Hart Twp
4:54 p.m., information, OCSO, W Johnson Rd, Benona Twp
5:05 p.m., property damage accident, OCSO, N 34th Ave, Golden Twp
5:22 p.m., disturbance, MSP, W Wilke Rd, Grant Twp
5:42 p.m., suspicious situation, MSP, W Adams Rd, Weare Twp
5:57 p.m., noise complaint, MSP, S Oak Lane Dr, Grant Twp
6:30 p.m., pager test , MO911, N Oceana Dr, Weare Twp
7:03 p.m., stolen vehicle, SPD, E 4th St, Shelby
7:59 p.m., information, MO911, E Lincoln St, Hart
8:16 p.m., information, SPD, N Michigan Ave, Shelby
Sept. 9, Thursday
12:28 a.m., med1, OCEANA EMS, W Lever Rd, Hart Twp
12:46 a.m., warrant pick up, OCSO, Grant Twp
8:13 a.m., alarm, MO911, E Garfield Rd, Ferry Twp
8:18 a.m., alarm, OCSO, E Garfield Rd, Ferry Twp
8:39 a.m., information, MO911, W 6th St, Shelby
9:27 a.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, S Menes St, Walkerville
9:53 a.m., vehicle fire, HESP, N Division St, Hesperia
10:21 a.m., suspicious situation, OCSO, W Monroe Rd, Weare Twp
11:38 a.m., threat complt, MSP, W Baseline Rd, Shelby Twp
11:45 a.m., property damage accident, SPD, N Michigan Ave, Shelby
12:19 p.m., shots, RPD, S 88th Ave, Rothbury
12:48 p.m., disturbance, SPD, Chapita Hills Rd, Shelby
1:08 p.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, N 72nd Ave, Hart Twp
3:23 p.m., assault, OCSO, S 144th Ave, Ferry Twp
3:41 p.m., property damage accident, OCSO, E Filmore Rd, Leavitt Twp
3:51 p.m., stray/barking dog, OCSO, E Gale Rd, Newfield Twp
4:01 p.m., missing person, OCSO, W 5th St, Golden Twp
4:30 p.m., information, SPD, N Michigan Ave, Shelby
4:49 p.m., for testing purposes, MO911, N Oceana Dr, Weare Twp
5:03 p.m., med1, W Winston Rd, Rothbury
5:12 p.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, E Main St, Hart
5:15 p.m., suspicious vehicle, OCSO
5:35 p.m., reckless driver, MO911, Grant Twp
6:21 p.m., med3, OCEANA EMS, N Birch Ln, Pentwater
6:56 p.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, N 144th Ave, Crystal Twp
7:14 p.m., med1, OCEANA EMS, Washington St, Hart
7:23 p.m., child abuse/abandonment, SPD, Sessions Rd, Shelby
8:22 p.m., complaint, HESP
8:28 p.m., suspicious vehicle, OCSO, W M-20 Hwy, Grant Twp
8:48 p.m., information, MO911, S 102nd Ave, Grant Twp
9:07 p.m., neighbor dispute, OCSO, S 140th Ave, Ferry Twp
10:11 p.m., suspicious situation, OCSO, E Fish Rd, Ferry Twp
10:50 p.m., 911 hangup call, OCSO, W Taylor Rd, Golden Twp
Sept. 10, Friday
1:01 a.m., disturbance, OCSO, W Silver Lake Rd, Golden Twp
3:22 a.m., reckless driver, MO911, Grant Twp
8:36 a.m., stray/barking dog, OCSO, S 140th Ave, Ferry Twp
9:24 a.m., unwanted subject, SPD, N Elm St, Shelby
10:05 a.m., domestic, OCSO, Maple St, Shelby
10:14 a.m., med1, OCEANA EMS, N 28th Ave, Golden Twp
10:21 a.m., controlled substance, MSP, E Garfield Rd, Otto Twp
10:59 a.m., paper service, MSP, E Lathrop St, Walkerville
11:24 a.m., animal complt, MSP, S 148th Ave, Ferry Twp
12:00 p.m., sscent, SPD, N Lesada St, Shelby
12:02 p.m., med3, OCEANA EMS, W Main St, Hart
1:17 p.m., alarm, MO911, S Glen Rd, Benona Twp
1:47 p.m., med2, W Green St, Pentwater
1:55 p.m., stray/barking dog, OCSO, N Industrial Park Dr, Shelby
2:39 p.m., wires down, SPD, Valley St, Shelby
2:56 p.m., med3, PPD, Pentwater
3:16 p.m., complaint, OCSO, S State St, Hart
3:44 p.m., juvenile complaint, NEPD, W Blair Ave, New Era
3:45 p.m., found property, PPD, Pentwater
3:49 p.m., property damage accident, OCSO, E M-20 Hwy, Ferry Twp
3:53 p.m., med3, N Wayne Rd, Pentwater Twp
4:16 p.m., information, MSP, W Winston Rd, Rothbury
4:53 p.m., information, MO911, S 140th Ave, Ferry Twp
4:59 p.m., threat complt, MSP, S 140th Ave, Ferry Twp
5:27 p.m., peace keeping, OCSO, S 144th Ave, Ferry Twp
6:44 p.m., reckless driver, MO911, Hart Twp
6:54 p.m., alarm, PPD, N Birch Ln, Pentwater
6:55 p.m., stray/barking dog, SPD, S Michigan Ave, Shelby
7:05 p.m., neighbor dispute, OCSO, S 140th Ave, Ferry Twp
7:29 p.m., larceny, OCSO, S Oceana Dr, Grant Twp
7:32 p.m., med1, S Munn St, Hesperia
8:32 p.m., larceny, RPD, S Apple Hill Dr, Grant Twp
9:21 p.m., noise complaint, OCSO, E Main St, Ferry Twp
9:35 p.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, W Taylor Rd, Golden Twp
9:54 p.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, W Silver Lake Rd, Golden Twp
10:01 p.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, W Silver Lake, Golden Twp
10:20 p.m., dog bite, OCSO, S 132nd Ave, Ferry Twp
10:39 p.m., suspicious situation, SPD, W 3rd St, Shelby
10:54 p.m., interview, SPD, N Michigan Ave, Shelby
10:55 p.m., disturbance, OCSO, N Michigan Ave, Shelby
11:45 p.m., information, OCSO, S Oceana Dr, Grant Twp
11:52 p.m., med3, Grant Twp
Sept. 11, Saturday
12:44 a.m., gas complt, E M-20, Newfield Twp
1:01 a.m., stray/barking dog, OCSO, E Deer Rd, Leavitt Twp
6:10 a.m., med1, S Michigan Ave, Rothbury
7:43 a.m., dnr complt, MO911, S 184th Ave, Greenwood Twp
8:19 a.m., med1, OCEANA EMS, S Oceana Dr, Shelby Twp
8:41 a.m., dnr complt, MSP, S 184th Ave, Greenwood Twp
9:55 a.m., reckless driver, MO911, W Tyler Rd, Hart
10:01 a.m., 911 hangup call, MO911
10:11 a.m., larceny, OCSO, E Arthur Rd, Otto Twp
10:53 a.m., med1, S Hoppe Rd, Newfield Twp
10:57 a.m., med1, Grant Twp
12:18 p.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, W Buchanan Rd, Benona Twp
12:19 p.m., med3, OCEANA EMS, S Oceana Dr, Shelby
1:26 p.m., walk in pi law only, OCSO, S Water Rd, Shelby Twp
1:36 p.m., med3, OCEANA EMS, W Ottawattamie Dr, Pentwater Twp
1:44 p.m., animal complt, OCSO, W Silver Lake Rd, Golden Twp
1:49 p.m., med1, OCEANA EMS, W Silver Lake Rd, Golden Twp
2:15 p.m., information, MO911, N 64th Ave, Hart Twp
2:59 p.m., vehicle accident injury, 19, N Division St, Hesperia
3:23 p.m., domestic, OCSO, E Main St, Walkerville
3:28 p.m., med2, S Clymer St, Pentwater
3:49 p.m., marine patrol, OCSO, Golden Twp
4:11 p.m., malicious destruction/property, OCSO, S Green St, Ferry Twp
4:53 p.m., shots, OCSO, S 88th Ave, Shelby Twp
5:13 p.m., marine patrol, OCSO, Golden Twp
5:15 p.m., trespassing, SPD, E Ferry St, Shelby
5:26 p.m., reckless driver, MO911, W Wilke Rd, Grant Twp
6:01 p.m., wires down, 100, N Water Rd, Hart Twp
7:16 p.m., larceny, SPD, Walnut St, Shelby
7:46 p.m., property check, PPD, E Park St, Pentwater
8:04 p.m., stray/barking dog, OCSO, W Hogan Rd, Weare Twp
8:32 p.m., miscellaneous, PPD, Pentwater
8:59 p.m., domestic, PPD, N Morris St, Pentwater
9:47 p.m., information, SPD, Walnut St, Shelby
10:53 p.m., domestic, OCSO, W Roosevelt Rd, Grant Twp
Sept. 12, Sunday
12:04 a.m., reckless driver, OCSO, E Johnson Rd, Ferry Twp
12:29 a.m., property check, DNR, N Lighthouse Dr, Golden Twp
12:42 a.m., unwanted subject, OCSO, Chapita Hills Rd, Shelby
1:08 a.m., MO911, W Skeels Rd, Grant Twp
1:56 a.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, S 72nd Ave, Grant Twp
2:29 a.m., suspicious situation, OCSO, N Elm St, Shelby
2:34 a.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, S 148th Ave, Ferry Twp
2:35 a.m., , MO911, E Garfield Rd, Otto Twp
2:35 a.m., noise complaint, OCSO, E Clock Rd, Elbridge Twp
3:38 a.m., med1, OCEANA EMS, E Main St, Hart
8:56 a.m., med2, S Oceana Dr, Grant Twp
9:21 a.m., disturbance, OCSO, W 1st St, Shelby
9:51 a.m., vin/vehicle inspection, MSP, W Polk Rd, Hart Twp
12:08 p.m., information, MO911, S Oceana Dr, Grant Twp
12:48 p.m., larceny, SPD, Chapita Hills Rd, Shelby
12:55 p.m., larceny, OCSO, W Silver Lake, Golden Twp
1:03 p.m., suspicious situation, OCSO, N Shore Dr, Golden Twp
1:59 p.m., peace keeping, MSP, N 160th Ave, Elbridge Twp
2:20 p.m., fraud, OCSO, E Lincoln St, Hart
2:26 p.m., walk in pi law only, DNR, W Fox Rd, Golden Twp
3:21 p.m., domestic, MSP, W South Ave, Hesperia
3:38 p.m., information, MO911, Hart Twp
3:39 p.m., property damage accident, MO911
3:39 p.m., property damage accident, OCSO, Hart Twp
3:42 p.m., med3, W Skeels Rd, Grant Twp
3:43 p.m., vehicle accident injury, OCSO, S Oceana Dr, Shelby Twp
6:26 p.m., 911 hangup call, MO911, W Shelby Rd, Shelby Twp
7:02 p.m., unwanted subject, OCSO, S Maple Island Rd, Newfield Twp
7:21 p.m., med1, N Division St, Hesperia
7:34 p.m., gas complt, Union St, Hart
7:46 p.m., animal complt, RPD, S Newago Trl, Grant Twp
Sept. 6-12 traffic stops — OCSO, 101; MSP, 12; HP, 0; HESP, 13; NP, 0; PP, 1; RP, 1; SP, 2, WP, 0; DNR, 1; car-deer accidents, 7.