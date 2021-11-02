Area church groups and people around the world continue to pray for the safe release of 17 missionaries and their Haitian driver that were kidnapped outside of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, Oct. 16. It has been two and half weeks since they were abducted outside of an orphanage, with six of those taken including a mother and her five children from Shelby. They are members of the Hart Dunkard Brethren Church.
The group traveled through Christian Aid Ministries out of Ohio, and that organization releases regular updates on the kidnapping. They have shared prayers from across the globe on their website at https://christianaidministries.org/updates/haiti-staff-abduction/. Their most recent update from Monday, Nov. 1 is as follows, “This is now the seventeenth day since the kidnapping in Haiti took place. Our workers and loved ones are still being held. Voices from around the world continue to cry out to God to sustain the hostages. We desire wisdom from God as we work through this difficult situation.
Throughout the long days of waiting, a special network of global prayer support has gathered around the hostages and their families. Every 15 minutes of the day and night, the torch of prayer is passed on. Some time periods have over 20 individuals or groups praying at once.
If you would like to join the hundreds of individuals or groups who have joined this scheduled prayer effort, send an email to prayers@christianaidministries.org. (If at some point you’re unable to continue, you may send an email requesting that your name be withdrawn.). Please mention what Eastern Daylight Time period you are committing to pray (e.g. 10-10:15 a.m.), your email address and a phone number if you’d like to receive recorded prayer updates. You may also call (330) 893-2428 if you wish to join the prayer chain.
In addition to this organized prayer effort, we recognize the many thousands—if not millions—of other people who are praying. Your commitment to stand with the hostages and their families in this way is deeply appreciated. God bless you for praying!”
Brian Patrick from U.S. Representative Bill Huizenga’s office, stated Tuesday, Nov. 2, “We continue to work with the Biden Administration and push for the safe return of all 16 Americans.”