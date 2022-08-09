PXL_20220809_184128528.MP.jpg

The Oceana County Board of Canvassers met for its third day, Tuesday, Aug. 9, to continue the process to certify the Aug. 2 primary election results. Above, from left, Kathleen

Schneider, Erin MacGregor, Oceana County Clerk Amy Anderson, Jerry Sparbeck, Cindy

Fout and Chief Deputy and Elections Clerk Melanie Coon discuss precinct delegate results

 Amanda Dodge • Oceana's Herald-Journal

After meeting for 12 hours across three days, the Oceana County Board of Canvassers is nearing the end of their election certification process for the Aug. 2 primary. This is one of the longest times it has taken the board of canvassers to certify a primary, with the average length being around half that time