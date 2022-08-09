After meeting for 12 hours across three days, the Oceana County Board of Canvassers is nearing the end of their election certification process for the Aug. 2 primary. This is one of the longest times it has taken the board of canvassers to certify a primary, with the average length being around half that time
The board of canvassers consists of two Republicans and two Democrats that were selected from a list of three candidates given to the Oceana County Clerk’s office by each party. The board met from 2-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, then from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, and again from 9:30 a.m. to almost 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. They plan to meet again today, Thursday, Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. for final signatures and to reseal the envelopes of the canvass to officially certify the election results.
Oceana County Clerk Amy Anderson said that once the election is certified there is an allowance of six days for any recounts to be filed.
“All in all, it went very well,” Anderson said Tuesday. “There are some things, procedural things, that will be addressed, but nothing affected the numerical outcome.”
The board of canvassers for this primary included Republicans Cindy Fout and Erin MacGregor, and Democrats Kathleen Schneider and Jerry Sparbeck. Chief Deputy and Elections Clerk Melanie Coon took minutes during the process, and Anderson facilitated. Anderson said that the board is paid $30 per diem plus mileage.
Anderson noted that a number of observers have been present during the certification process, with around a dozen the first day, four to five the second and four the third. On the first day the board met, Anderson said that the observers asked for three minutes each to speak, and that request was granted. She said that all spoke with a mix of positive and negative comments.
She added that the observers did not speak on Thursday, but did speak again Tuesday. On Wednesday and Tuesday a few clerks were called in with questions and the observers that wanted to speak to them were satisfied with their answers. Anderson also said that she explained the legal process to the observers of how sealed votes get from the precinct to the county.
The process has been lengthy this primary due to close scrutiny by the canvass board members, and Anderson said that they are doing this “to protect the integrity of our elections.”