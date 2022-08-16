At approximately 2:49 p.m. on Aug. 2, Officer Dean Wiegand from the Oceana County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint at the Newfield Township Hall during the active voting period of this month’s primary election. According to Wiegand’s police report, the complaint came from Newfield Township Clerk Nancy Conley stating that Francine Grysen was “causing a scene” due to write-in candidates not being posted on the ballot. Conley said that Grysen was in the main part of the building where voting was taking place and refused to leave. There was yelling, but no assaults.