At approximately 2:49 p.m. on Aug. 2, Officer Dean Wiegand from the Oceana County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint at the Newfield Township Hall during the active voting period of this month’s primary election. According to Wiegand’s police report, the complaint came from Newfield Township Clerk Nancy Conley stating that Francine Grysen was “causing a scene” due to write-in candidates not being posted on the ballot. Conley said that Grysen was in the main part of the building where voting was taking place and refused to leave. There was yelling, but no assaults.
When Wiegand arrived on scene he made contact with Conley within the Newfield Township office and in summary she told him that prior to his arrival Grysen came into the voting area of the building to vote. Conley stated that she and Grysen don’t always see eye to eye, so she exited the main voting area and went to the office area to avoid a confrontation with Grysen.
Wiegand’s report went on to detail that once Grysen was in the voting area she began causing a scene with the voting workers. She wanted to know why the write-in precinct delegate names were not publicly displayed. She was told that voting rules prohibited the name of write-ins being publicly displayed. She demanded to see the list of write-in delegates and she was subsequently shown the list of qualified precinct delegates.
Conley stated that the list of qualified precinct delegates was not available to the public and was only shown to Grysen because she demanded to see it. She stated that the only reason the list was in the voting area was because the voting workers needed to verify that the write-ins on the ballot were qualified precinct delegates, not just write-ins.
Conley stated that Grysen did vote, but was causing a scene while she was voting. Grysen was asked to leave the property due to her disruptive behavior, but she only left the building, not the property.
After speaking with Conley, Wiegand made contact with Grysen outside the voting area at the township hall. She told him that she had just finished speaking with a voting official on the phone and she was told that the public is not allowed to see the list of qualified precinct delegates and the voting workers should not have even shown her the list.
Wiegand’s report noted that Grysen stated that she apologizes for the mistake. She said she did get an opportunity to vote and would now leave the property, which she did without further incident.
After speaking with Grysen, Wiegand again made contact with Conley and told her what the voting official had advised Grysen. Conley stated that she would remove the list from the voting area and would place it in the office area.
According to the certified election results for this year’s primary, Grysen was successfully elected as a write-in candidate for Newfield Township precinct delegate for the Republican Party to Oceana County. In regards to this particular matter, Oceana County Clerk Amy Anderson stated, “any voter can ask to see a list of the write-in candidates” and the clerk for that precinct should take the voter into their office to show them the list there. She said this should not take place in the voting area and election inspectors or workers are not allowed to show any voter a list of the write-in candidates.