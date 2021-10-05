In July, three of us gardeners got together to talk about our favorite subject that adds so very much relaxation and delight to our lives. We zeroed in on the topic of how to prepare our gardens for winter. We divided this topic amongst ourselves and are offering you nine plants and the up-to-date, best advice we could find about how to put those lovely residents of our gardens to bed for the winter. Those plants are: Lenten rose, allium, lavender, hydrangea, alyssum, coral bells, roses, and nepeta, and rhododendron.
Lenten Rose, or helleborus adds a lovely splash of early-season color to your shady garden. Autumn care of this evergreen perennial is easy. It is recommended that the soil be kept moist and well mulched in the late fall. The foliage may look a little ratty, but wait until late winter, early spring to prune so you can best enjoy this plant’s early flowers.
After allium plants’ soft, round flowers in shades of purple have faded, you can deadhead the blooms. I leave mine standing until they are quite dry and then cut and bring them inside for dried flower bouquets. Once the leaves have naturally died back, become shriveled and turned yellow — you can cut back the leaves to ground level. The bulb has been stocking up on nutrients for the next blooming cycle, so late fall is the time you can cut back the leaves to ground level.
As summer is ending, slow down watering of lavender plants. Lavender prefers a dry soil, and the amount of rain that naturally falls is sufficient. If the plant is receiving too much water, once the ground starts to freeze, ice will form and will damage the plant. After you have harvested the lavender flower blooms, a light pruning to create a mound can help to minimize damage by snow.
Nepeta (catmint) is a vigorous grower and can tend to become weedy, so in addition to cutting nepeta back in the fall, your nepeta can benefit from pruning midway through season after the first round of blooms (this may also stimulate another round of blooms). In the fall, nepeta can be cut back to half their size. I have had personal success with waiting until spring and cutting back all the dead growth. Either way, the nepeta will likely continue to grow larger year after year — so dividing the plants every 3 years or so can help control their size and provide for a more hearty plant. Splitting the plants can be done in early fall or early spring.
Alyssum is a ‘must have’ in my garden every year. And while not frost-tolerant in our growing zone, alyssum can self-sow in protected areas of your garden. No pun intended, but to kick start the self-sowing process, I will gently kick my alyssum in late summer and early fall to ensure that as many seeds as possible drop to the ground. The self-seeded alyssum needs the warmth of summer to germinate and will not appear until later in the summer. They will never take the place of buying alyssum as a border for my garden – but the ‘volunteer’ alyssum fills in spaces in and around the border.
Hydrangea: The most important thing to know about your hydrangea is the variety and whether they grow on old or new wood. Old wood species require no pruning or special care in the fall. New wood species can be pruned in the late fall or early spring. And varieties that grow on both old and new wood can be pruned at any time. When pruning, cut the stem just above the bud node. Hydrangeas in our zone will benefit from mulching in the fall. I trim back my Endless Summer and All Summer Beauties in mid-fall and use the spent blooms and stems as mulch.
Roses: There are many types of roses available to this area: shrub, hybrid tea, grandiflora, floribunda, tree and climbing. I will be focusing on grandiflora, floribunda and hybrid tea roses. Do not fertilize roses or deadhead roses after August. This allows the plant to prepare for winter by slowing down new growth. In early fall Inspect the plant for disease and insect damage. Clean the area around the rose bush to prevent overwintering of insects or disease. Once there has been a hard frost or two and leaves have fallen off the rose, cover the base of the plant with fresh garden soil to protect the graft union and then mulch with straw, leaves or wood chips. Also this is the time to trim canes to about 18 inches or half the height of the cane to prevent wind and snow damage. In the spring remove the soil and mulch from the base of the rose.
Coral Bells: Coral Bells are considered an evergreen plant. The leaves will remain on the plant throughout the winter. In the fall check for damaged or diseased leaves. Remove them to prevent overwintering of disease. Once the ground has frozen add a 2- to 3-inch layer of mulch around the base of the plant to prevent heaving due to changes in temperature causing the ground to thaw and refreeze. In the spring, the plant may need a little clean-up, but hopefully your efforts in the fall will reward you with a healthy plant in the spring.
Rhododendron: Keeping this landscape favorite healthy throughout the winter takes a little preparation in the fall. It is recommended that you continue to water your Rhododendron throughout the fall until the first frost to prevent dehydration during the winter. Adding a 2- to 3-inch layer of mulch will help to protect the roots, but take care to leave a 2- to 3-inch ring around the trunk free of mulch to prevent rodent damage. Apparently they like to live in the mulch close to plants for a food source during the winter. If you have plants that are exposed to cold winter winds consider building a burlap frame around them for shelter. If heavy snow damage is a concern, make a shrub tepee to protect them. Also consider spaying with an anti-desiccant spray before the first hard frost and again in mid-winter. It is recommended not to spray after February to prevent interfering with spring growth.