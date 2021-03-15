In 1886, mill owners cast a sharp eye on the potential for passengers and freight from Buttersville, west of Ludington, down into Oceana County. The Mason and Oceana Railroad was incorporated as a common carrier with a stock of $150,000. By 1887, tracks had reached the little hamlet of Peachville, three miles east of Crystal Valley. They had one passenger coach, one box car and one mainline engine, in addition to their logging trains. All of the tracks were 36 inch narrow gauge. The following year, the line reached Walkerville.
Standard depot buildings were built at Buttersville and Walkerville, with less pretentious ones at Riverton, Wiley, Fern and Peachville. They consisted of 27 miles of track.
The Mason and Oceana then prospered. For the first year at Walkerville, its passengers totaled 9,430 and it carried 63,309 tons of freight. One year later, the number of passengers passed 10,000 and freight carried was over 70,000 tons.
The running time between Buttersville and Walkerville was two hours, including stops at the four other stations. The Mason and Oceana railroad had a snowplow, but in February of 1895, the train became snowbound at Walkerville for five days.
In 1898, the Mason and Oceana railroad put on an evening train from Walkerville to rush farm produce and fruit to Buttersville. There the rail cars were taken across Lake Michigan on the Pere Marquette Car Ferry. The ferry would go across Lake Michigan that same night and allow the produce and fruit to get to the market in Milwaukee the next morning. It brought rousing prosperity for the next ten years.
In 1903, the tracks reached Maple Range, west of Hesperia and headed for Grand Rapids.
Then came Aug. 25, 1909 when fire wiped out all the huge mills owned by Butters and Peters, warehouses and docks, along with the railroad shops, terminal buildings and many of the cars and engines. The train to Walkerville struggled along until Dec. 1 of that year and that was the end of the original Mason and Oceana railroad, known affectionately as the “miserable and ornery”. The little hamlets along its route soon died out. The well established village of Walkerville might have become a ghost town also, had it not been for the advent of the automobile that came along to save it.