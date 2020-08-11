The 149th Oceana County Fair has had to take a unique approach, as it is offering Virtual 4-H Animal Auctions and Online Virtual Shows for 2020 during the COVID-19 restrictions. Even though face-to-face engagement is not allowed this year, local 4-H staff have been working with Michigan State University staff to create a program to enable the youth of Oceana County to show and sell their livestock, attend classes and submit their still exhibits for judging – all online.
To be eligible to bid in the Virtual Auction, individuals, businesses and farms interested in purchasing local meat must register as a buyer by calling the MSU Extension Office at 231-873-2129 prior to the bid opening at 8 a.m. on August 24. An account will be set up for each registering buyer and step-by-step instructions will be provided for bidding on-line at oceanacounty.fairentry.com. The bidding process will be like a silent auction, and bidders will receive real-time notice if they have been outbid, so they can adjust their bids accordingly if they choose to do so. Buyers will be able to view the exhibitors, pay by cash, check or (new this year) credit card and all payments are treated as tax deductible donations to the 4-H program. Bidding closes on August 26 at the following times: 8 p.m. for swine, 9 p.m. for lambs, 10 p.m. for beef and 10 p.m. for Junior and Small Markets.
Markets are broken down by age and animal size. The Junior Market is for ages 5-7 years old and includes poultry, goats, rabbits and feeder calves. The Small Market is for ages 8 and older and includes the same small animal livestock. The Large Market is for ages 10 years and older and includes steers, pigs and lambs.
In addition to the Virtual Auction, the classes that would usually be available in-person at the fairgrounds will also be held on-line at oceanacounty.fairentry.com. Registration for free classes will be available from August 1-14.
Virtual horse shows will be included, as well as still exhibits of handmade items such as craft projects, clothing, baking and canning. Entrants will take photos of their exhibits and upload them for judging on August 18-20, with ribbons and premiums to be awarded to the top five entries.
The public is welcome to view the auction when it goes live on August 24, though only those registered will be able to bid.
Obviously, this is a very different year for the Oceana County Fair. But, as Sarah Schaner, Oceana County 4-H Program Coordinator, says, “The motto of 4-H is ‘To Make the Best Better,’ and I am proud of how the staff and participants have made the best better by creating this virtual experience so that our youth can stay involved.”