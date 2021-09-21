The Oceana County Right to Life’s “Focus on Life — 2021 Annual Benefit Dinner” will be Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at the New Era Reformed Church located at 4775 First St. in downtown New Era. Doors open with a Silent Auction at 5 p.m. with dinner and a program to follow at 6 p.m.
Special guest speaker for the evening will be Myra Lautner. She is the Northern Michigan Regional Coordinator for the Silent No More Awareness Campaign, Life-Affirming Specialist through Heartbeat International and former Director of Lighthouse Pregnancy Care Center in Manistee. Myra is a passionate and knowledgeable speaker, as a witness for life and against the exploitation of women through abortion. Tickets for the event are $25 per person or $200 for a table of eight. For more information, please call Paulette Zoulek at (231) 742-2042 or e-mail zoulekpaulette@gmail.com.