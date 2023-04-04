Oceana, Mason and Manistee County Right to Life associates will host a tri-county Speech Contest for high school students. This annual competition will take place Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. In addition to building confidence in their public speaking abilities, participating students gain experience with critical thinking and constructing a persuasive argument. Most importantly, they learn how to engage others in constructive discussion about life and death issues. The top three winners receive prizes of $150, $125 and $100, respectively. The first-place winner will advance to a state contest in May, where the first prize is $500! Please encourage your student’s involvement in this wonderful opportunity. Please call Nathan Kroon at 231-845-5436 for an application form, contest rules and further details.