After a decade covering Oceana County and White Lake area sports, staff writer Andy Roberts has been named editor of the White Lake Beacon.
An Indiana native and Ball State University graduate, Roberts moved to the area in 2012 following his hiring as the shared sports writer for both the Oceana’s Herald-Journal and the Beacon. Since then, he has provided robust coverage of eight schools, including Pentwater, Hart, Shelby, Walkerville, Hesperia, Montague, Whitehall and Reeths-Puffer.
"I am honored and excited to have been named editor of the White Lake Beacon, and I'm very thankful to Managing Editor Amanda Dodge for this opportunity,” Roberts said. “I was fortunate to work for the paper's original editor, Greg Means, for my first eight years in the White Lake area, and in that time I developed a deep appreciation for this place and the people in it that continues today. In this new role, I hope to provide the comprehensive local coverage our readers deserve and have come to expect over the years. I will also continue to head up our sports coverage, so fans in the area shouldn't expect any less from me there than they've gotten these past 10 years."
Roberts and his wife, Amy, have two sons and live close to the White Lake area, enjoying much of what this area has to offer young families. He said he is looking forward to building more relationships with this community.
“Andy is very well-known and has an excellent rapport in the White Lake area,” Dodge said. “This is a natural fit for him, and I am confident in his abilities to handle both the sports and general news side of the Beacon. I have always been able to trust Andy to do his best and can count on him to deliver excellent writing and news coverage.”
Dodge moves up to a supervisory role at the Beacon, and will work closely with Roberts in his new position. She will continue to be the managing editor of the Herald-Journal, and the editor of LakeStyle and PTW magazines.
With Roberts’ move to the Beacon, staff writer Brendan Samuels has been named the new full-time sports writer for the Herald-Journal.
"Brendan has done a terrific job since joining the OHJ staff and I'm confident he'll deliver quality work heading up the paper's sports coverage,” Roberts said. “His enthusiasm and fresh perspective will be a benefit to our readers in Oceana."
Samuels will continue to help with special sections and general news as his schedule allows, and he is already forming positive relationships with Oceana County schools.
"Having worked at Oceana's Herald-Journal for nearly a year and growing up in Shelby, I'm confident in my ability to give all area teams the coverage they deserve,” Samuels said. “Andy is a one-man wrecking crew in terms of sports coverage in this area and I'm grateful to work alongside him. The knowledge he has passed on, paired with my five years of past sports coverage, will serve me well in this new role."