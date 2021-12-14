As the weather starts to turn cold, windy and snowy, the thoughts of area gardeners are turning to dreams and plans for the next gardening season. If gardeners can’t be out in their gardens with busy hands, they may like to be curled up in a comfy chair with a warm beverage reading gardening books and catalogs.
Recently I met with Pentwater Library Director, Mary Barker to talk about gardening books she would recommend for winter reading. Not only did she share some book ideas with me, but also brought me up to date on the Pentwater Township Library’s plans for next year. This year the Library started a Seed Library that provided seeds for any gardener with an account with the Pentwater Township Library. “We got so excited about being included with hundreds of libraries in the United States that have Seed Libraries” said Barker, “It’s definitely something we will continue during the next growing season. It was so great to see children get excited about growing vegetables too.” Barker has reached out to the Pentwater Service Club’s Community Garden Lead gardener, Laurel Howell, to help plan more activities for children. The Service Club is providing two raised beds for the Library to use with area children. The plan is to introduce gardening with a group for children, tweens and teens that will be called the “Library Sprouts”. There will be more information about this program as we get closer to the growing season.
Barker suggested two books that are great for first time gardeners. The first book is just basic information on vegetable gardening in a very easy format for adults and children to read and share together. “Vegetable Gardening for Beginners: a Simple Guide to Growing Vegetables at Home” by Jill McSheehy, published by Rockridge Press, 2020. The book is divided in two parts; the first part is an introduction to gardening with a step-by-step guide to planning, building a garden, and planting. The second part is enjoying vegetables all year round, cool season and warm season vegetables, with a zone map and resources. The next recommended book is “Gardening for Kids” by Dawn Isaac, published by Cico Kidz, 2021. This is a project book for adults and children to work together on making and decorating gardening containers, such as a mini window box salad garden and gardening accessories, like a scarecrow and another bird chaser made from old CDs. This book also includes some gardening focused craft ideas for children to make and give as gifts. Both books are available to sign out from the library.
After my visit with Mary Barker, I sat down and looked through my gardening book library and picked out three of my favorites to share with you. My criteria for choosing these particular books were that they are specific to Michigan and were written by Michigan authors although all three are co-authored by a Canadian. All three books are available from various online book sale sites and may be on the shelves at local libraries. They are soft covered and they are affordable. The three books are published by Lone Pine Press and make a nice gift collection. The first book is “Best Garden Plants for Michigan,” by Tim Wood and Alison Beck. Tim Wood is a horticulturist, plant hunter, author and product development and marketing manager at Spring Meadow Nursery in Grand Haven, Michigan. Alison Beck is one of Canada’s best selling garden writers and has written or co-authored more than 30 garden guides. The second book is “Annuals for Michigan,” by Nancy Szerlag and Alison Beck. Nancy Szerlag is a Master Gardener and a freelance writer for the Detroit News. Her column appears every Friday in the Homestyle section of the newspaper. The third book is “Perennials for Michigan,” by Nancy Szerlag and Alison Beck. All three books follow the same format, a helpful introduction section on how to determine your growing zone, type of soil and light, then how to prepare and maintain your garden. The remainder of each book is devoted to beautiful color photographs of the plants and tips for planting, growing, problems and pests, as well as recommended varieties.
These books make a nice addition to any Michigan gardener’s library whether a new or experienced gardener. Enjoy reading and happy dreaming!