Last month I wrote about books to help you learn about or improve your gardening skills. This month I am writing about books that take you to gardens in a different place and time. Gardens are a central theme in many novels and seem to have a universal appeal to writers of fiction. These fictional gardens may be full of mystery, bring generations of people together, help communities, feed families, heal wounded hearts and create loving relationships. For those of us who garden, we can appreciate the gifts of gardening to our soul. During this time of year, what better way to spend the hours than refreshing ourselves with a good book that focuses on one of our favorite pastimes? Just imagine the following novels were written by the gardens themselves. Oh the stories they tell.
Listed below are a few books I have enjoyed reading. All are available either at your local library or through the MeLCat library system.
“The Seed Keeper” by Diane Wilson (2021)
“The Sparrow Sisters” by Ellen Herrick (2015)
“The Forbidden Garden” by Ellen Herrick (2017)
“The Kew Garden Girls” by Posy Lovell (2020)
“The Heirloom Garden” by Viola Shipman (2020)
“The Last Camellia” by Sarah Jio (2013)
“The Last Garden in England” by Julia Kelly (2021)
“The Victory Garden” by Rhys Bowen (2019)
“Winter Garden” by Kristin Hannah (2010)
“Garden Spells” by Sarah Addison Allen (2007)
“First Frost” by Sarah Addison Allen (2015)
There is also the classic children’s story “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett first published in 1911.
If you enjoy reading a series of books about the same character you may want to try the China Bayles Series by Susan Wittig Albert. China Bayles is a retired defending attorney from Houston, Texas. She is thoroughly disenchanted with her career and trades it for ownership of an herb shop in the hill country of Texas where she and her friends get involved with all kinds of trouble. With titles like “Thyme of Death,” her first book published in 1992 through her most recent novel of 2021, “Hemlock,” the author keeps the reader entertained with 28 other books in this series. Each book focuses on a particular plant with insights into the plant’s uses throughout history. I recommend reading them in order of publication.
I hope each of you finds a work of fiction from this reading list that gives you a new perspective on how gardens and gardening have affected men and women throughout history. And think if gardens could talk or write, what would your story be?