Ponytail palm is a fairly common, slow-growing and resilient houseplant. Officially called the Beaucarnea recurvata, ponytail palm comes from dry regions of Mexico, so it’s able to store water in its trunk. Thus, this plant needs to be watered only occasionally. Its bulbous trunk grows partly above the soil line and all of its long, cascading, hair-like leaves spring every which way at the top, presenting a tousled appearance. This plant has been described as having an “elephant’s foot trunk” and a playful personality. Interestingly enough, a ponytail palm tree is neither a palm nor a tree. It is in fact, a member of the Agave family and is actually a succulent. Other common names for this plant include the bottle palm tree or the elephant foot tree.
In houseplant books and articles about houseplants online, ponytail palm is often listed as “easy care.” It likes a sunny window, but can survive indirect light as well. In early summer, we put my ponytail palm on a dolly and wheel it outdoors, where it enjoys being in Michigan sunshine, then it comes back inside with us for the colder months. I feed my ponytail palm some water-soluble fertilizer every other week between February and June, but other than that it is on its own.
How did I come to own this long-term resident of my household? When a close friend of mine was preparing to move away to another city in 1973, in an effort to reduce her burden of things to pack for her move, she asked me if I would take her two houseplants. Both plants were quite small — less than 10 inches tall, so I said, “Sure.” One of those plants was a joya plant and the other was the ponytail palm. In my whole life, no human being or pet has lived in the same residence with me as long as this ponytail palm.
The only time that the ponytail palm and I were separated was for two years in the early 1990s when I lived in Montreal, Quebec. It was not legal to take plants across an international border, so I left my joya plant and my ponytail palm with a plant-loving friend. The joya was hung in the windows of my friend’s hot tub room where it twined itself among other hanging plants there, not to be comfortably separated upon my return from Canada. The ponytail palm came back to me, though.
Of course, it has been quite a long time since 1973, and this resident of the nine homes I have lived in since then is now 8 and ½ feet tall. It has always accommodated itself to the dimensions of the apartment or house in which I have lived. In a house with a lower ceiling, this plant sprouted leaves at a lower place on its trunk, since there was no room to go higher.
As the ponytail palm grew, it had to have many new pots to accommodate its growing root system. One of the times that it had outgrown its pot, we could not get it out of its old pot because it was so root-bound. We had to break the old pot with a hammer and peel away the broken pieces of the old clay pot. About every six years the bulb of the ponytail palm has become too large for its pot and has needed to be repotted. Each succeeding pot has needed to be heavier and larger.
My children, who are now adults, literally grew up alongside the ponytail palm. Each of them now has their own ponytail palm in their home. When my present husband and I decided to get married, we invited both of my young adult children to my home for dinner to tell them the news. One of my daughter’s first responses was to tell my fiancé, “I just want you to know that when Mom passes away, I get the ponytail palm.” When asked why this plant has so much meaning, both my children replied that because they grew up with this plant it has become a fond memory of someone they love. It is a part of us that represents us together. If a plant can be a symbol for bonding in a family, this one has been that for us.