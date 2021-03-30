The Ruth Jean Oomen Nursing Scholarship Build-a-Fund was established in early 2021 at the Community Foundation for Oceana County, and is named after my mother, Ruth Jean (VanAgtmael) Oomen, 1921-2020. She was born at home in a late April snowstorm to a farming family in Elbridge Township. She walked to school every day, and worked after school sometimes cleaning chalkboards and sweeping floors for extra money. In high school, she walked a mile to catch a ride with a driver who charged her $1 a week for the ride to the school in Hart. In 11th grade she was unable to pay every week, and I imagine the walk in the cold discouraged her, and like so many in that time, she dropped out of school. She worked at home for a while, but then traveled by train to Chicago to take a position first as a maid and then as a nanny. While she was working in Chicago, with the world on the brink of World War II, she began to understand service in a larger way. After her own father suffered a serious car accident, and the caring was beyond her mother’s capacity, Ruth returned home to Elbridge to aid in his healing.
I suspect the confluences of an urban experience, the war, her father’s injuries, and her own growing ambition led her to think of nursing. She worked a long summer harvesting in orchards and fields so that she could afford tuition to enter the nursing school, what was then the Manistee Mercy Hospital and Sanitarium. The story that is passed down: Ruth lied about earning that high school diploma and taught herself enough of the required algebra to take the entrance exam. She was not at first accepted, but then later, she was notified of an unexpected opening, and she went in the fall of 1942. She humbly said, “It was wartime; they needed nurses.”
So, began a career that she matured into and cherished. Teaching nuns ran the nursing school and supervised the training in the hospital and these new students were working in the wards within weeks. Ruth understood what hard work was, what opportunity was, and she embraced both whole-heartedly, earning the respect of the sisters, her cohorts in training, and making many long-lasting friends. The program at the hospital at that time was fast-tracked because of the war—and in one swift year, these newly minted practical nurses could go out to the local hospitals, releasing many registered nurses for work in the military. She once wrote that they were given enormous responsibility.
After she graduated, she worked in Hart and Shelby hospitals, covering all the shifts at various times. She lived in Hart in a supervised home with six other nurses, a common practice for single nurses at the time. She later worked for Dr. Flint and was offered a position as a nurse manager, from which she later stepped down because it took her away from the patient contact she most enjoyed. She said she was a good surgical nurse after the first time—when she nearly fainted, but her favorite work was in obstetrics, taking care of the new babies until she married my father, John C. Oomen in 1947. For a time after their marriage, they lived in Muskegon where she worked at Mercy Hospital. She wrote that she was one of two nurses for thirty babies in their nursery, and she worried so much about the babies that she finally changed jobs.
She became a mother to five children, and retained her skills as an informal “nurse” to our rural community. When neighbors were ill, it was she to whom they first turned for advice—even in death. She became an early version of a community Hospice nurse, caring for her mother-in-law through cancer in our own home until she died, and caring for a dying uncle, walking winter storms a quarter mile up the road to administer the pain medicine he needed as he was dying.
She also addressed any number of emergencies amongst her five children with calm confidence: broken bones, bee stings, mumps—which she contracted along with the kids. Through the decades, she did periodically return to nursing, always with joy, always with commitment, but as the farm grew and her responsibilities to it did also, she could rarely do both without exhaustion. She loved her family and was committed to us, but I think if the culture had been different, she would have broken from the stay-at-home farmwife mold and continued nursing through her entire life. She honored the profession with immense fondness and pride, with hope and a powerful sense of meaning, and she always offered respect to people who entered the profession. It was her deep wish that one of her children would enter the profession, but we chose other productive paths. It seems that now particularly, in the time of pandemic, we should try to nurture the profession she so believed in. Through this scholarship, we hope that in some small way, she will get her wish, nurturing the careers of young men and women who have that same sense of mission and purpose.
Once the Build-a-Fund has met minimum funding levels, this new scholarship will benefit Hart High School students or any Oceana County student as it grows, including current college students and adult learners. You can support the Ruth Jean Oomen Nursing Scholarship, or learn more about starting your own named fund at www.oceanafoundation.org.