FSU announces graduates Jun 26, 2023 Jun 26, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago The following area students recently graduated from Ferris State University in Big RapidsHart: Austin Enns, Alyssa HinojosaHesperia: Mcgwire CechuraMears: Mason JohnsonShelby:Mishelle Brito, Gabriela Brito-Burgos , Jaelyn Love, Yamilet Millan