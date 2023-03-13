Amelia Tuinstra, a senior at Hart High School, has published a collection of short stories and poems, They have only fallen asleep (...and other dark stories).
The book “explores the humanity lost and gained through our journeys in life,” Tuinstra said.
“The writings in the book are connected only thematically. Many of them feature despair and even death, although I’ll leave the rest of interpretation up to readers.”
Tuinstra has been writing for a long time, but “did not truly start actively writing short stories and poetry until this past year.
“This collection was born from a series of conversations among others who love to read and write, and from observing the world around me,” Tuinstra added.
Tuinstra is a student leader for Hart High School’s literary activities, according to her English teacher, Susan Hall. A member of the school’s Language Arts Team, Tuinstra recently earned West Michigan Conference First Team All-Conference honors and will represent the school at this spring’s Student Showcase as Hart’s Literary Arts nominee.
After graduation, Tuinstra plans “to continue writing, hopefully publishing more works and exploring a potential career in book writing or editing.”
They have only fallen asleep (...and other dark stories) is available at lulu.com.