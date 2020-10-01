Hart High School is planning Spirit Week Oct. 5-9. This year’s theme is seasons.
The Powder puff game is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at the football field. On Friday, Oct. 9 there will be a small parade that will include the homecoming court and class floats happening in the school parking lots at 5 p.m. Homecoming crowning is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9 during halftime of the football game.
The football game starts at 7 p.m. Homecoming court representatives are freshmen Grace Gamble and Jason Collins-Crothers, sophomores, Aspen Boutell and Revin Gale, juniors, Morland Gamble and Kohen Porter and homecoming honoree exchange student Aimee Carstens. Senior king and queen representatives are Ariana Borrego, Layla Creed, Cassidy Copenhaver, Emma Weesies, Braeden Carskadon, Thomas Tanner, Rolando Vela and Michael Tubbs.