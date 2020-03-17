During this time, it is important to Walkerville Public Schools that we provide opportunities for students to be engaged in learning. One resource is Khan Academy, which can be utilized by all students. Khan provides them personalized learning. Students who use Khan Academy for two hours a day were over twice as likely to meet grade-level standards. Most WPS students already have a Khan Academy account that they have access to. If they do not have an account, there is a parent portal where you can create an account for your child. Khan Academy Kids App is an educational program for children ages 2 to 7 and has hundreds of free books. If you have questions, please call or email the school.
Parent Quick Start Guide https://khanacademy.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360040168512-Parent-Quick-Start-Guide
Schedules for students for Khan Academy: https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vSZhOdEPAWjUQpqDkVAlJrFwxxZ9Sa6zGOq0CNRms6Z7DZNq-tQWS3OhuVCUbh_-P-WmksHAzbsrk9d/pub?urp=gmail_link
Khan academy kids app has free books: https://khankids.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360040315632-How-to-use-Khan-Academy-Kids-for-remote-learning
Khan Academy is also having daily (weekdays) 9am PST/12 EST live streams on Facebook and YouTube for students, parents and teachers navigating school closures.