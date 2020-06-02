LUDINGTON — After the successful launch of the joint NASA/SpaceX mission to the International Space Station, interest in space exploration is at an all-time high. And just because students can’t travel far this summer doesn’t mean that the sky is the limit. With the Michigan Air and Space Virtual Summer Camp program, up to 100 West Michigan students will learn about living on Mars, drone racing, astronaut training and many other topics from the comfort of their homes.
The Michigan Space Grant Consortium awarded MiSTEM Network Region 9 $15,000 for virtual summer camps for students in grades 3-12, and camp provider Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum in Denver, Colo. matched that grant through its SOAR program for underserved student groups. Camp scholarships will be awarded to eligible students so that there is no cost to campers.
“It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity provided by NASA’s Space Grant Consortium to reach students who might someday be the first humans to walk on Mars,” said Lisa Wininger, MiSTEM Network Regional director. “Camps are tailored for third through fifth graders, sixth through eighth graders, and also for high school students.”
Since the camps are offered virtually this summer, campers will receive kits in the mail with everything they need to build, engineer and problem solve.
“We have hosted summer camps for Colorado students for many years, but are excited to work with Michigan students for the first time in a virtual format” said Wings Over the Rockies Education Director April Lanotte. “With Michigan’s aerospace employers and proposed new satellite launch facility, it’s a great time to learn about aviation and aerospace.”
To participate in the virtual program, students need a computer, laptop, or tablet to use at home, and a reliable internet connection. Parents will apply for a scholarship on behalf of their child, and if selected, will sign up for camp through Wings Over the Rockies directly.
Interested families are encouraged to apply as soon as possible at the following link: https://forms.gle/wBicW7VCwGesHCy68. The application period ends June 15 or as soon as all scholarships are awarded. For more information, go to the MiSTEM Region 9 website as www.mistemregion9.org, or email lwininger@wsesd.org.