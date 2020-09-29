The following Muskegon Community College (MCC) students have earned academic recognition for their grade point averages during the recently completed Summer 2020 Session. They are listed by alphabetically by hometown under each of the following three categories:
• President’s List
• Dean’s List
• Academic Honors List
Muskegon Community College has named the following students to the Academic Honors List for the Summer 2020 Session. Students who completed 6 to 11 hours during the session with at least a 3.5 grade point average are included on the Academic Honors List:
Hesperia
Loraine Rodriguez
Adam Teall
Rothbury
Bret Bryant
Shelby
Timothy Hardy