Today

Rain and snow this evening. A few snow showers overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. A few snow showers overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later in the day. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.