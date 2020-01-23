Pentwater High School will celebrate its homecoming this week with the boys basketball game against Mesick and the crowning of the homecoming king and queen serving as the main attractions.
The girls basketball team will also get in on the fun with a homecoming game Thursday against Heritage Christian.
The school has been getting the celebration going all week with dress-up days for the students. This Monday, Jan. 20, was Pajama Day, followed by Tacky Tourist Day on Tuesday. Wednesday was Class Color Day, which saw each class in the school system, including elementary, being assigned a color to wear. (red for the seniors, white for the juniors, black for the sophomores, blue for the freshmen, orange for middle schoolers and any neon color for the elementary). Even the staff was assigned a color — green. Thursday is Decade Day, where students will be invited to commemorate the stylings of a particular past decade. Friday, naturally, will be Purple and Gold Day, with the school colors on display throughout the school.
In addition to the crowning of the homecoming royalty Friday, the cheerleaders will put on their annual glow show. The homecoming dance Saturday will take place from 9 p.m. to midnight in the school gymnasium.