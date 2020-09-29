Riley retires from OCS
After 18 years of service as the administrator at Oceana Christian School (OCS), Jean Riley retired this past June. Riley was recently honored following the morning worship service at First Baptist Church of Hart. OCS Board member Ben Vander Kodde recognized Jean’s financial stewardship, faithfulness to all of the families and children in her care and her love of music. In honor of her many years in education, OCS and First Baptist Church families donated monies for the purchase of special outdoor musical instruments which were recently installed on the playground. On hand for the celebration were former senior pastors and OCS founders Elvin Harden and Dennis Foley. Oceana Christian School and FBC of Hart were grateful for the impact Jean Riley has had on the children and families of this community.