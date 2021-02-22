The Shelby Rotary Club and the Community Foundation for Oceana County donors are offering the chance for Oceana youth to attend summer camp.
Both groups want to impact the youth of Oceana County whom, due to financial hardship, may never have the opportunity to attend camp. Awards are capped at $250 per applicant, but higher requests will be evaluated according to available funding.
All awards will be paid directly to the camps and are available for any type of camping focus – arts, sports, scouts, church, general and leadership experiences. Preference is given to first-time requests.
Applications are available at all Oceana County schools, on the foundation’s website at www.oceanafoundation.org, and at the Shelby Area District Library.
Questions can be directed to Tiffany Haight at haightfour@gmail.com or 231-873-1859. The deadline to submit an application is April 12 and all awards will be announced by May 1.