Pentwater School senior Grace Stoneman recently was named the January Pentwater Service Club (PSC) Student of Month during a special meeting of club members.
Nominated by school staff members for her hard work, leadership, positivity, teamwork and compassionate for others, Stoneman joins an elite group of students who have achieved the honor since the recognition program was initiated in 2022.
Stoneman received the award during a luncheon that was held in her honor and attended by her father, Rob Stoneman. In addition to an engraved wooden plaque commemorating her accomplishment, she also received gift cards from the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce and the Pentwater Service Club.
A competitive dancer and speaker, Stoneman became the latest student to be recognized for exceptional academics and school activities that reflect well on her and the Pentwater School.