The Community Foundation for Oceana County’s scholarship program is currently open, but will close soon.
Students of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to apply, including high school/homeschooled seniors, current college students and adult learners/returning students.
Applications are available online at https://oceanafoundation.org/scholarships/. Applications are due by March 15.
The community foundation manages the largest scholarship program in Oceana County, awarding 202 scholarships — a total of $219,850 — to area students in 2020. Of the 138 students receiving scholarships, 46 percent were current college students and 54 percent were graduating seniors.
Don’t miss this opportunity to apply for free money for college or training programs. The Community Foundation for Oceana County envisions an Oceana where everyone has access to resources to thrive. It receives and manages contributions from people and organizations and has provided nearly $8 million in grants and scholarships back to the community since 1989.
For more information on the scholarship program or for help filling out the application, visit www.oceanafoundation.org/scholarships, or contact scholarship Coordinator Danielle Siegel at danielle@oceanafoundation.org or by calling 231-869-3377.