The Walkerville High School homecoming celebrations will culminate this week in the Wildcats’ boys basketball game against Pentwater Friday as well as the homecoming dance Saturday night from 8 to 11 p.m. in the middle school gym.
The Wildcats have been celebrating all week with pep assemblies during school and a spirit week, which this year carries a Disney theme.
Monday’s dress-up day for the Walkerville students was Marvel Monday, celebrating the comic book superheroes. Monsters University Tuesday invited students to dress in their favorite collegiate team’s apparel. Disney Movie Wednesday celebrated with dress-ups as Disney movie characters.
Thursday is Sleeping Beauty Day, with pajamas being worn at school. Friday is homecoming spirit day, with students wearing the red and white of the Walkerville Wildcats.