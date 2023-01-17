Walkerville Schools will celebrate Homecoming Week next week Jan. 23-27.
The Homecoming Dance will be Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8-11 p.m. at the Walkerville Wesleyan Church. The theme for the dance is Winter Wonderland.
Dress up days through the week are: Monday- USA Day, Tuesday- Adam Sandler Day, Wednesday- Class Color Day, Thursday- Anything But a BackPack Day, Friday- Red & White.
Organizers have many fun games that will be played throughout the week during assemblies. Homecoming Royalty will be announced at halftime of the varsity boys game against Mason County Eastern Jan. 27.
Homecoming Royalty candidates include senior king and queen candidates, Wyatt Achterhof, Taylor Carr, Ryan Hill, Cindy Mendoza, Hunter Mannor and Isabella Storm; prince and princess candidates are juniors Ella Smith and Collin Chase, sophomores Gage Jones and Azaliah MacDonald and freshmen Maria Rodriguez and Hunter Tinkham.