The Pentwater Women’s Club recently awarded scholarships to six Pentwater High School graduates for their post high school educational plans.
This year marked the 56th year since the 1967 inception of the PWC Scholarship Fund and during these years the society has awarded 201 scholarships to qualifying graduates in addition to providing scholarship money to West Shore Community College for a returning student.
How do organizers do this? Well, each year the society sponsors a Wine & Art Event last Sunday (May 21). Additionally, some of its talented quilters create a quilt for raffle typically named after something pertaining to Pentwater. This years quilt, “Paws Around Pentwater” is a nod to the animals likely found in the area. Quilt raffle tickets are sold throughout the summer, and a winner is drawn during Pentwater Homecoming weekend.