"Escape," a visual arts piece created by Shelby's Emma Soelberg won first place at MAISD's West Michigan Student Showcase.

 • Contributed

Muskegon Area Intermediate School District (MAISD) hosted their annual West Michigan Student Showcase on Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16.

Shelby’s Emma Soelberg and Pentwater’s Emily Schwarz both placed first in their respective categories, earning them each a $1,000 prize, medals and a traveling trophy.

Soelberg’s visual arts piece was created using colored pencils and acrylic paint and entitled “Escape.” Her piece was awarded first place out of 24 entries.

“Only in darkness can our passions be set free. It took experiencing the ups and downs of life for me to find my passion for art and who I am as an individual. I specifically chose to make my self-portrait black and white to demonstrate the doubt and blindness we so often feel. I’m gazing up at the colorful butterflies to represent how finding ourselves can draw us out of the darkness and unlock our unlimited potential. Look up and escape,” Soelberg said in a description of the piece on MAISD’s website.

Schwarz was also nominated in the visual arts category, but her entry was in the form of a solo dance routine. Schwarz took to the stage of the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon to perform a dance to “Ms” by Alt-J.

Showcase features students from schools in West Michigan that create, perform or exemplify their skills in a number of different categories. Those categories include digital media, literary arts, performing arts, visual arts, academics and athletics.

This year, 20 students from across Hart, Hesperia, Pentwater and Shelby were nominated for a variety of awards. The list of those nominated from those four schools can be seen below:

Shelby:

Alexander Calixto – Academics

Claire Gowell – Athletics

Bishop Lee – Athletics

Emma Soelberg – Visual Arts

Austyn Webb – Visual Arts

Hesperia:

Lona Richards – Academics

Marcus Hoaglin – Athletics

Ali Townsend – Athletics

Ellie Lotz – Visual Arts

Leticia Pinales – Literary Arts

Pentwater:

Grace Stoneman – Academics

Abie VanDuinen – Athletics

Anna VanDuinen – Athletics

Emily Schwarz – Visual Arts

Eliana Mandaro – Literary Arts

Hart:

Kelly Vander Kodde – Academics

Wyatt Dean – Athletics

Mariana VanAgtmael – Athletics

Ameila Tuinstra – Literary Arts

Zoey Brown – Visual Arts

