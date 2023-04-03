Muskegon Area Intermediate School District (MAISD) hosted their annual West Michigan Student Showcase on Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16.
Shelby’s Emma Soelberg and Pentwater’s Emily Schwarz both placed first in their respective categories, earning them each a $1,000 prize, medals and a traveling trophy.
Soelberg’s visual arts piece was created using colored pencils and acrylic paint and entitled “Escape.” Her piece was awarded first place out of 24 entries.
“Only in darkness can our passions be set free. It took experiencing the ups and downs of life for me to find my passion for art and who I am as an individual. I specifically chose to make my self-portrait black and white to demonstrate the doubt and blindness we so often feel. I’m gazing up at the colorful butterflies to represent how finding ourselves can draw us out of the darkness and unlock our unlimited potential. Look up and escape,” Soelberg said in a description of the piece on MAISD’s website.
Schwarz was also nominated in the visual arts category, but her entry was in the form of a solo dance routine. Schwarz took to the stage of the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon to perform a dance to “Ms” by Alt-J.
Showcase features students from schools in West Michigan that create, perform or exemplify their skills in a number of different categories. Those categories include digital media, literary arts, performing arts, visual arts, academics and athletics.
This year, 20 students from across Hart, Hesperia, Pentwater and Shelby were nominated for a variety of awards. The list of those nominated from those four schools can be seen below:
Shelby:
Alexander Calixto – Academics
Claire Gowell – Athletics
Bishop Lee – Athletics
Emma Soelberg – Visual Arts
Austyn Webb – Visual Arts
Hesperia:
Lona Richards – Academics
Marcus Hoaglin – Athletics
Ali Townsend – Athletics
Ellie Lotz – Visual Arts
Leticia Pinales – Literary Arts
Pentwater:
Grace Stoneman – Academics
Abie VanDuinen – Athletics
Anna VanDuinen – Athletics
Emily Schwarz – Visual Arts
Eliana Mandaro – Literary Arts
Hart:
Kelly Vander Kodde – Academics
Wyatt Dean – Athletics
Mariana VanAgtmael – Athletics
Ameila Tuinstra – Literary Arts
Zoey Brown – Visual Arts