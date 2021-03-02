Two months ago, Bryanna and Blake Hamilton were happily enmeshed in the busy life of a young couple raising three active youngsters. They had just celebrated Christmas, and, like everyone else, welcomed the new year with high hopes for 2021 and a return to a little more normalcy now that the COVID vaccines were on the march.
And then, their world was suddenly turned upside down. At the beginning of January, Bryanna’s father passed away from cancer. Then, just a few days later, the Hamiltons’ five-year-old daughter Aubree complained of pain in her left side.
“We took her to Gerber,” Bryanna recounts. “We thought it was pancreatitis.”
It wasn’t. Tests revealed a terrifying diagnosis: stage three Wilms Tumor, the most frequent kidney cancer in children.
“We were devastated,” Bryanna recalls. “But then, when we got to DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, they made us feel more optimistic.”
Doctors reassured the Hamiltons that Aubree’s tumor was “very treatable.” On January 11, her left kidney was removed. Then began the tough part: 42 weeks of chemotherapy, and 11 days of radiation.
That would be a grueling ordeal for anyone, let alone a five-year-old. It meant constant trips back and forth from her home in Hesperia to Grand Rapids. It meant dealing with the draining effects of treatment. And of course, it meant losing her hair.
“The Monday after Aubree got out of the hospital, we cut her hair and had a partial wig made out of it,” Bryanna says. “Soon after that, her hair fell out so fast that it was gone like that. So I cut my hair as well.”
Now some 10 weeks into treatment, Aubree is doing well. Amazingly, the chemo hasn’t been all that bad, Bryanna can thankfully report. “After the very first treatment, she slept the entire day. But since then she’s really had no bad effects—not even nausea.”
The most remarkable thing is Aubree’s attitude. A beautiful child who exudes joy, and whose smile is an inspiration, she has remained unwaveringly upbeat, which is why her dedicated Facebook page is #Aubreestrong.
“She’s stayed very positive despite everything,” her mother proudly notes. “Seeing how strong she is has made Blake and me stronger.”
At the same time, Bryanna is quick to dispel any notion that Aubree is a 24-hour-a-day angel. “Aubree is very loving and sweet—when she’s not a little devil! She’s very playful and energetic, and crazy at times. She’s always been hard-headed and determined, which is a good thing when it comes to her illness, because she’s determined to fight and not let it get her down.”
Aubree’s attitude is all the more amazing in the face of her grandfather’s recent death.
“She loved her Papa,” Bryanna says. “So when we had to tell her that she had cancer, I thought she’d be very scared. But she was very positive.”
Her brothers, however, took Aubree’s diagnosis hard.
“Aubree’s our middle child. She has an older brother, Blake, who’s seven, and Henry is four. At first they were very frightened, because they’d just been through their grandfather’s death. But now they’re very supportive and doing everything they can to keep Aubree happy and positive.”
Dreams and hopes are a big part of Aubree’s optimistic arsenal. At the moment, she has two goals: to join the police force and to own a German Shepherd puppy.
“I was enrolled at the police academy last spring,“ Bryanna explains. “Aubree was very impressed by that, and decided she wanted to become a police officer. Then, because it was my dream to be in the K9 unit, she wants a German Shepherd puppy. My husband tried to tempt her with a swimming pool instead, but she’s stuck on the puppy.”
Aubree also particularly loves unicorns.
Why unicorns?
“I don’t know,” Bryanna laughs. “She just got stuck on them one day.”
Aubree’s infatuation with law enforcement gave her mom an idea. “When Aubree got home from her surgery, I called the Oceana County Sheriff’s Department to ask if they could come by and brighten her day. They came out and brought her some police patches. She was thrilled.”
That started a trend—or an avalanche. Word got around, and at the Michigan State Police Rockford Post, Trooper Maxwell Nichols heard about the sick little girl with the fighting spirit.
“I heard that Aubree was looking for police patches,” Nichols remembers. “Naturally I wanted to help. I talked to my superiors, who were extremely excited to help out. I collected some patches, and I also went out and got some coloring books and toys. But I didn’t want to send anything—I wanted to deliver it in person. I asked if that would be possible and they were very enthusiastic. So a couple of my lieutenants went out to Aubree’s house with me. She was very excited to see us!”
The goodwill mission didn’t end there.
“Then Lieutenant Robinson, our media liaison, had the idea to post the story on Twitter. Patches and gifts started coming in from all over the country—and the world!”
To date, says Bryanna, Aubree has received 623 patches and a plethora of unicorn-related items. But there’s something even more impressive coming her way.
“I’m really excited about this one,” Trooper Nichols gleefully confides. “An officer from Troy, Mich. donated a Power Wheels—a little car that kids can drive—and it looks just like a police car. I can’t wait to bring it to her.”
What began as a helpful gesture has turned into a relationship. “Often I video chat with the family,” Nichols says. “I update them on messages and donations we get, and check to see how Aubree’s doing. I have three kids; my oldest is her age, and it really hurts my heart to see what she’s going through. It’s a very heavy thing, for a kid and for the whole family.”
Aubree’s story deeply affected Nichols in another way as well.
“I had a very tough time as a kid,” he reflects. “We were very poor, and I came from a troubled family. When I was around 10, my siblings and I were taken out of our home and placed in foster care. It was Christmas, and I had no toys. My biggest wish to Santa was for a Gameboy. And lo and behold, I got one. It was the best moment of my life. And then these police officers came in to remove us from our home, and they said, we have to get you out quickly. We weren’t allowed to take anything but some essential items with us. I begged them to let me take my Gameboy but they said, ‘No, we’ve got to get you out of here.’ And then this one officer said, ‘I’ll get your Gameboy.’ And he brought it to me. I never forgot that. It’s why I feel so strongly about helping kids.
“But it’s not like an obligation. I love to do it. And I hope others do too.”
They do. Because of overwhelming medical costs and other expenses, the Hamiltons have been receiving numerous donations.
“We’ve gotten a lot of support from our community, as well as across the country,” Bryanna gratefully notes. “When Aubree is well, my husband and I have talked about doing a cookout for everyone who has shown support for us.”
At the close of the interview, we had the opportunity to ask Aubree herself a few questions. She was immersed in a YouTube video, and had to be coaxed to the phone.
Bryanna: A reporter from the newspaper wants to talk to you.
OHJ: Hi, Aubree.
Aubree: Hi.
OHJ: How are you feeling today?
Aubree: Good.
OHJ: I just have a few questions for you. I hear you like unicorns. Why?
Aubree: Because they’re my favorite thing in the whole world! And I want a real one!
OHJ: A real, live unicorn? Where do you find those?
Aubree: In the woods. No, in the desert!
OHJ: Would you take a trip to the desert to get a unicorn?
Aubree; No. It’s too far. Can I watch my show now?”
OHJ: Sure. Just one more question. What would you say to other kids who are sick?
Aubree (thinking for a moment): Be brave. Be…strong!
Aubree strong.
For those that would like to donate, please visit Aubree’s gofundme, and search Aubree’s cancer fund by Bryanna Hamilton, or visit her Meal Train page at mealtrain.com/nk2l5d