Two public Hearings were held Monday as well. One hearing addressed the 2021 millage rates the truth-in-taxation to raise the village’s allowable millage rate. General operations would change from 11.0567 to 11.0180, while local streets would change from 4.4226 to 4.4071making the total millage 15.4251. These adjustments, allowable by state law, will generate an additional $6,100 for the village in FY 2021-22. Council later approved Resolution 38-21 levy of the village property taxes.
A second public hearing addressing the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Project Plan grant is due July 1. Representatives from Fleis & Vandenbrink shared a detailed powerpoint presentation outlining the specifics of the grant. If Shelby is awarded the grant, funds would be used to replace 467 identified lead service lines; 260 of which are galvanized with 207 lines confirmed to contain lead or likely to contain lead. There is also 12,250 feet of water main line to replace. Because of Shelby’s low to median income status, it is currently ranked third and fourth out of over 100 other municipalities competing for these grant monies.
“The reason Shelby has two place rankings is because there are two different pots of money available. The estimated total construction cost (including engineering and contingencies is $1.371 million for the replacement of the 467 service lines; $2.068 million for the 12,250 of water main lines and a booster station storage tank replacement for a total of $3.439 million for the project. Estimated eligible grant funds total $1,923,400 (56 percent grant) with estimated loan eligible costs totaling $1,520,600 (44 percent loan). The grant to be submitted by July 1 will be awarded by September/October 2021. By the 2022 construction season, replacements could begin. It was acknowledged that this project only covers a portion of the lines needing replacement. The village will need to replace 5 percent of its lines per year to meet the deadline of completion by 2040.
“We will be working to upgrade the entire system. We will continue to verify progress with EGLE (Environment, Great Lakes & Energy) in the coming years,” said Selner. A roll call vote was required by Fleis & Vandenbrink to complete the application process. All council members in attendance voted affirmatively for the plan and grant application as presented.
Other resolutions approved included Resolution 39-21 renewing the village’s health insurance with Priority Health Insurance Priority HMO Gold 1000 Plan and Priority HSA HMO 2300/0 Percent Plan for a policy term beginning Aug. 1, 2021 and ending July 31, 2022. The resolution also renewed the village’s Delta Dental and VSP Vision Plan for the same term. Because there was an increase in the village’s HSA POS 2300/0 percent plan, Selner recommended to the finance & insurance committee that the village switch to the Priority HSA HMO 2300/0 percent plan.
“This will provide the village an 8.70 percent savings on our HSA option. Overall the village will see a $14,359.80 increase in the 2021-22 health insurance premiums. This is due to one additional employee opting into family coverage under the village’s health insurance plan and a slight increase in the monthly premium for the Priority HMO Gold 1000 plan. The Delta Dental premium remained the same and the vision plan saw a 14.45 percent premium decrease,” stated a memo from Selner. “These are pretty reasonable, as health care costs go,” Inglis said. Crothers agreed saying, “And considering the number of people we are covering as well.” Additional clarifications stated that employees may need to make personal contributions depending on their chosen plan; dental and vision coverage is for employees only. Family member dental and vision coverage is available at an extra cost to the employee.
Resolution 40-21 approved the appointment of Jeremiah Helenhouse as DPW Supervisor. Helenhouse has been acting DPW supervisor since December 30, 2021. Initially it was recommended by the personnel committee to maintain his salary at $53,000, provide a $50/month phone allowance and allow the use of the DPW truck to travel to and from work to be able to respond to after-hour emergencies. Council members Dan Zaverl and Bill Harris both shared they did not like the idea of a village vehicle sitting in someone else’s yard. Harris said, “I have nothing against Jer and would approve this offer otherwise, but I would like to make it known I will cast a no vote but only because of the truck benefit. I’d be more in favor of offering him more money.”
Council discussion and questioning followed, with the original motion being rescinded by John Sutton and Steve Crothers. Selner had previously surveyed the Michigan Municipal League and of those responding from communities the size and demographic of Shelby, the median salary for a DPW supervisor is $57,000 — $59,000. Sutton offered a new motion increasing Helenhouse’s salary to $57,000 along with the $50/month phone stipend. Voting in favor were councilors Sutton, Crothers, Harris, Damien Omness and Inglis; voting in opposition was councilor Zaverl.
Resolution 41-21 amended Section 3.19, in the Village of Shelby Ordinances, eliminating any wording related to demolition permits. Because a demolition permit is already required by the Oceana County Building Department, this wording was redundant.
Resolution 42-21 adopted Rules of Procedure for the village council. Stuhldreher’s report stated that Redevelopment Ready Community (RRC) certification requires that communities adopt bylaws or Rules of Procedure for the purpose of outlining the operations of a board of commission. Some on the council thought these rules were already in place, however, no record could be found where they had ever been formally adopted.
Resolution 43-21 granted the $3,000 wage increase promised to Selner upon his hiring. This increase will become effective July 1 and will bring his salary to $68,000/annually. Selner’s employment contract stated that within his first month he would set goals for his first six months of employment. Council approved those goals Dec. 28, 2020. His two primary goals were to complete a thorough update to the Village of Shelby Personnel Policies and to develop an updated budget document that ties village council priority to the budget and provides easier readability for stakeholders. In addition to his two primary goals Selner had six additional goals, including developing a plan for the new downtown pocket park, beginning the process for a zoning ordinance rewrite, updating the zoning fee schedule, submitting the Asset Management Report to EGLE, managing the Getty Park project/grant and creating an action plan for economic development while continuing to pursue RRC certification. To date, work on all of these goals have begun, with the exception of the Asset Management Report, which has been completed and approved by EGLE. Going forward, the village will complete a full evaluation of Selner’s performance annually.