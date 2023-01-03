Approximately 200 gallons of raw sewage spilled out of a manhole in front of 95 Sessions Road in Shelby, Wednesday, Dec. 28. The incident took place from 1 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. according to Department of Public Works Supervisor Jeremiah Helenhouse.
“Our first step was to contain the spill with sand,” Helenhouse said, adding that EGLE was notified about the spill.
“We then used the jetter to try and unclog the sewer. I then called in Power Vac to jet and vac the line,” he went on to explain. “We then covered the site with sand for absorption and sprayed the area with chlorine.”
He also said that during that afternoon they removed the affected sand and took it to their lagoon.