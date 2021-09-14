SHELBY — The Village of Shelby gave approval to four action items at Monday’s regular council meeting.
The village has been invited and is continuing with the application process for the MEDC’s (Michigan Economic Development Corporation) WRI (Water-Related Infrastructure) grant to replace lead service lines within the village’s water system. According to memos from village Administrator Brady Selner, the village has been authorized to incur costs totaling $5,300 for an environmental assessment at each project location. The lowest bid came from Triterra of Lansing, Mich.
A second part of the MEDC WRI grant process requires hiring a certified grant administrator to assist the village in complying with all CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) requirements. “This is a federal grant, with many strict requirements. The grant administrator and I will work together to make sure we comply with all of those requirements,” said Selner. “The village has been authorized by the MEDC to incur costs in the amount of $10,000 for Jodi Nichols, business development coordinator with The Right Place, to act as the certified administrator. This was also the lowest bid. Both the $5,300 environmental assessment and the $10,000 grant administrator costs will be reimbursed by the WRI grant.”
Selner also brought a second quarter budget status report with requested budget amendments to the council Monday evening. Selner’s memo to council identified both internal transfers as well as budget amendments for the council’s consideration. Major budget items for the second quarter include: a revenue increase in the general fund from the MEDC TA Grant and pocket park grants and donations; an increase in the planning commission’s professional services to account for the full amount of the zoning ordinance rewrite project; an increase in parks and recreation project costs to account for the full amount of the pocket park project; a balancing of sewer fund expenditures for sewer engineering services and a revenue increase in the equipment replacement fund from the sale of a DPW truck and police cruiser.
During public participation, area residents asked questions and gave comments on a couple of ongoing village items. John Adams of New Era again asked council to consider what they could do to lower their carbon footprint. He urged the council to at least form an ad hoc committee to discuss the possibilities and volunteered to be a part of any such committee. “I don’t pretend to be an expert, but I have developed some opinions. We have to reduce our impact on the environment. I’m concerned for future generations,” Adams said. Council member Michael Termer commented, “I agree we all need to take care of the planet God gave us. But I’m interested in the big picture. How much does it cost our environment to produce a battery or lawn equipment that lasts 10 times longer? The manufacturing of these products alone impacts our environment. I think we need to consider all that, in the overall ‘cost’ of lowering our environmental impact.”
Resident and County Commissioner Phil Morris asked some follow-up questions regarding the village and township’s joint informational meeting that was Aug. 30, regarding selling water to entities outside the village limits. Village President Paul Inglis told those present that there are still lots of questions and nothing has been decided formally yet. “A lot will depend on available funding,” said Inglis. Selner stated that adding additional water customers from the proposed Shelby Ridge housing project would mean a 33 percent increase in customers to the village’s water system. “Village wells have the capacity to provide water beyond the village. The village has to determine if they are willing to sell water. Then an intergovernmental agreement would need to be developed and be the driving force behind that decision,” he said. A letter was also read from resident George Lindow that asked questions of the council and stated his opinions regarding the proposed water extension projects.
Council granted permission to close the alleyway behind the Love INC building for the purposes of hosting a tent sale of excess furniture they have accumulated. The event will occur either Friday, Oct. 1 or 8 (council will be informed of exact date ASAP) from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. The closure will be behind their building only. Other businesses will be accessible from either end on sale day.
Selner informed council that he discovered that the village is not able to use village funds to contribute to the harvest festival event, which it had previously voted to support with $5,000. “The village is committed to this event and sees it as a great opportunity to bring people downtown. I am reaching out to several local businesses to find sponsors for the event so that we can meet our agreed commitment. We are about halfway there,” he said.
The committee provided the following updated information to Oceana’s Herald-Journal — the Farm to Table 2021 Harvest Festival will be Saturday, Oct. 23 from noon — 7 p.m. with a pig roast served from 4-6 p.m. (Tickets will be $5 or $25 for a family, available at shelbyharvestfestival.com) Shelby Township, village, school and chamber will sponsor the downtown event and will include free music, antique car show, kids games, local art and farm market vendors. The annual Shelby Chamber Apple Pie Auction will be at 12:30 p.m. More information is available at www.shelbyharvestfestival.com