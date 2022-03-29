Zack Goodrow, a Shelby alumni, earned multiple honors when the Michigan Press Association announced their 2021 award recipients, Thursday, March 17.
Goodrow, who serves as editor-in-chief of Grand Valley State University campus newspaper, the Grand Valley Lanthorn, took home two awards in the college sports writing categories with a second-place in Division II Sports Column writing as well as Sports News Feature.
After serving as the Lanthorn’s sports editor last year, Goodrow found himself heading the entire staff for the 2021-22 academic year. Goodrow is also pursuing a degree in Multimedia Journalism.
“I was very honored. It’s been a lot of hard work,” Goodrow said. “I was lucky enough to be one of seven students to be awarded the MPA scholarship as well. As nice as individual awards are, it really just shows how great my staff is.”
Goodrow is currently searching for internships to fill his summer with, but plans to return home to work at Cherry Point Farm Market in the meantime.