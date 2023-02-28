The Shelby Rotary Club and the Community Foundation for Oceana County (CFOC) are pleased to offer the chance for Oceana youth to attend camp this summer. Camp experiences bring new skills and self-worth to our youth and build up the 4 C’s within them: compassion, contribution, commitment, and character. The Rotary Club and CFOC donors realize this impact, and work to ensure camp experiences are accessible to all, regardless of financial status. Awards are capped at $250 per applicant, but higher requests will be evaluated according to available funding. All awards will be paid directly to the camps and are available for any type of camping focus – arts, sports, scouts, church, general, and leadership experiences. Deadline to apply is April 15, 2023. Preference is given to first-time requests. To apply for support, complete the quick, one page application today! Applications are available at all Oceana County schools, on the Foundation’s website at www.oceanafoundation.org, and at the Shelby Area District Library. Questions can be directed to Tiffany Haight at haightfour@gmail.com or by calling 231-873-1859.