SHELBY - On Tuesday, May 4, Shelby Public School district voters will have the opportunity to cast their votes on a $33M bond proposal, for the funding of district-wide facility upgrades, including the construction of a new elementary school on the main campus. Of the $33M the largest portion, $19.6M, would be used to build a brand new Kindergarten through 5th grade building north of the high school. Upgrades to the Shelby Middle School would total the next largest amount at $5.9M; $5.2M would be used for upgrades at the Shelby High School; $1.3M for upgrades at New Era Elementary and $1M for upgrades at Thomas Read Elementary and Early Childhood Center. The district presented a second virtual public forum on Wednesday, April 21 to go over the details of the bond and answer some questions that have come up since the first forum held in March.
The process began in March of 2020 when Christman Construction was hired as the district’s contractor and completed a full analysis of the district’s assets and facilities. Superintendent Tim Reeves said, “We chose to work with Christman Construction because they are familiar with our area and have many connections. They have been with us through this whole process and will be with us well into the future, should the bond pass. Following the analysis, various stakeholders, including community members, business owners, parents and staff were asked to give feedback after reviewing the findings. We wanted to create a plan that included the community from the very beginning,” said Reeves. “There were many things on our wish list, but we knew we couldn’t do everything. We wanted to develop a realistic and fair plan for the community. The $33M proposal would be a 2.32 mill increase from the current 1.32 mill, bringing the total bond ask to 3.64 for 30 years.”
Outside of a completely new elementary school build, all district buildings would receive safe and secure entryways, which would require visitors to be “buzzed in” through a central office location before gaining access to any other part of the building. Buildings would also have the capability of completely locking down the entire building should an emergency arise. Other upgrades for each building would include hardwiring for technology, as well as parking lot asphalt and roofing repairs.
In addition, the high school project would include a fine arts work space, selective furniture upgrades, new flooring and a resurfaced track. The middle school would receive a completely renovated media center, new lockers, furniture and flooring as well as some food service equipment upgrades.
“The new elementary building would be an appropriately-sized building, based on current and expected enrollment of the district. It would be what we have been calling a ‘chevy’, not a ‘cadillac’ build,” said Supt Tim Reeves. “It would include separate wings for Kindergarten - 2nd grade students and 3rd - 5th grade students as well as space for elective classes like art and music. Having all elementary school students on the main campus in one building will give staff the opportunity for greater collaboration and will save the district money as we share costs and services in one location. The aerial diagram that can be seen on the district website is only a rendering of what will actually be built. Parents, staff and community would have the opportunity to give input for the new building when the time comes.
“New Era Elementary and Thomas Read Elementary are not going to be moth-balled. Instead we plan to use them in slightly different ways. We’d like to repurpose the New Era elementary as an early childhood option for our residents in Rothbury, Ferry and New Era areas. Currently there are 29 licensed homes and centers in Oceana County. However, a recent state study showed that Oceana County is ‘Daycare Desert’. This occurs when the ratio of children ages 0-5 to the number of licensed child care spots is greater than three. According to the latest figures there are 1690 children aged 0-5 in Oceana County with a childcare care capacity of 1224, making the ratio 1.4 children per spot. At Thomas Read the Early Childhood Center and gym would remain. The oldest wing of the building would be demolished. We envision using the remaining classroom space for our Aspire after-school program as well as a possible college satellite space.”
Questions posed by the public included: “Does the district have a ballpark figure of savings if the bond is passed?” Reeves said, “We don’t have a hard figure of what the district would save every year. But just from a transportation standpoint, we’ve calculated that the district would save $162,597 by eliminating 10 bus runs to the New Era school every day. This amount includes the labor, wear and tear on busses, fuel, etc. A centralized campus will allow the district to funnel money into more educational experiences, opportunities and enrichment for our students versus spending the money on bussing. It’s also not fiscally responsible to keep pumping money into something that has outlived its life expectancy and doesn’t provide the level of safety or the infrastructure to offer the level of educational experiences needed today.”
Reeves answered the question, “Is there any research or evidence that by spending money on a new facility will elevate student performance in the classroom?” by saying, “The new K-5 elementary building will be designed and constructed utilizing 21st century educational best practices and principles including: Safety and security; Incorporating natural daylight throughout the building; Flexible learning environments; Energy efficient HVAC systems that improve indoor air quality (even more important given covid concerns) and Integrated educational technology.”
In answer to the question, “Can any extra bond funds, after construction, go into a rainy day fund.?” It was explained that the bond cannot pay for such things as end-user type technology such as laptops or chromebooks, textbooks, operating budgets or salaries. Per the Michigan law, funds are tracked and can only be used for the items listed in the project. Should there be leftover funds at the end of the project, the contractor would work with the school to create a wish list to enhance the bond issue.
Reeves shared a chart listing all of the districts from Ludington to Holton and their current district millage rates. He said, “In looking at what other districts are paying, I like to say Shelby is just left of center. What we are currently paying and what we will be paying at the 3.64 rate, if the bond passes, is half of what we started paying on the 2001 bond and what many districts are currently paying. It is interesting to note that several nearby districts will also be asking their voters to approve a new bond amount later this year. It’s helpful to see what other districts are doing and to see that at 3.64 Shelby is an educational bargain. But we do need to catch up in some areas and improve our learning facilities.”
Dan Lamore from Christman Construction addressed questions from the public regarding how the bidding process works, trying to understand the large $33M figure and contingency plans. He said, “First, the $33M is based on priorities only. More needs were identified, but to keep the project as reasonable as possible, these needs were prioritized. Second, the prices are based on conceptual numbers based on builds all across the state. These amounts are quite accurate based on recent history. Third, these conceptual numbers will be competitively and publicly bid, based on the current market. As far as contingency plans, there will be some money set aside for unforeseen issues. If those funds are not used, they will be put toward enhancing other parts of the already approved plan. Alternatives have been built into the bid documents. This allows for things to be tweaked such as the option of using different materials or altering the size of spaces. Commercial construction is different from home construction, especially for schools. There are stringent details and many different codes that need to be followed based on safety for the students. Per Michigan School Code we have to award the ‘lower responsible bidder’. That is determined based on cost, experience, safety record and financial stability. It’s not common to throw out the low bid, but it does happen based on these parameters. We were hired to manage all construction on behalf of the district and school board. We aren’t going to be doing any building ourselves. We believe that in that position we can create the lowest cost for all.”
If the bond passes, the timeline for construction would begin as soon as possible. Series 1 of the project would be May 2021 - August 2023 for the construction of the new elementary; February 2022 - August 2022 for repaving the high school parking lot; Series 2 of the project would be from April 2023 - December 2024 and would include proposed upgrades to all district school buildings and resurfacing of the high school track.
In closing, I have my own passionate plea. Since coming to Shelby, I’ve learned that Shelby used to be ‘the district’ between Ludington and Muskegon. Everyone knew where it was and if you landed in the area, it was where people wanted to send their kids to school. It was ‘on the map’. I can’t sit here today and tell you I feel that same way. We have fallen behind in what our facilities and infrastructure and what we are offering our students. We’re not on the same level as our neighbors. One thing about small towns is usually at the center of the village or town is the school. And those communities are often measured by the quality of their school. Shelby is no different. A solid thriving school is important to a village like Shelby. We need to keep ourselves on the map.”
Bond Election Day will be Tuesday, May 4 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at township polling locations. The public is invited and encouraged to visit www.shelbypublicschools2021.com to view both public forums presented earlier as well as to view other videos, graphs, pictures and renderings.