Shelby Township’s new Community Park is on its way after the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday at its location on Buchanan Road near 72nd Avenue in the center of Oceana County.
About 50-60 people attended the ceremony, but “more importantly the right people were there,” said Shelby Township Supervisor Richard Raffaelli.
The groundbreaking begins phase one in which they will build fields — specifically soccer and softball — and the restrooms. The second phase will include additional soccer fields, playscape, another softball field and pickleball courts.
The 36-acre park is designed to promote the physical and psychological health of Oceana residents by offering access to a well-maintained area to exercise and enjoy nature. The space will be “fun for kids” and “good for family reunions,” Raffaelli said.
“Studies have shown that businesses are drawn to communities that provide quality lifestyles for prospective employees,” said Tammy Carey, the CEO of the Community Foundation for Oceana County. “New residents are interested in what their town has to offer. Building the Shelby Township Community Park can improve our community’s quality of life through recreation for residents of all ages.”
The park will have a lot to offer, including softball, soccer, volleyball, pickleball, playgrounds for different age groups, walking trails, shelters and an amphitheater, Carey said.
“The Community Park invites something new and unexpected in a community with unique resources like Lake Michigan, sand dunes, inland lakes and nature trails,” she said. “It combines so many interests into a single destination, offering new opportunities for residents to enjoy the outdoors.”
While located in Shelby, the park will be within a short drive from neighboring communities and provide recreational opportunities for all residents in Oceana County. Raffaelli said it’s valuable for a thriving community to have a park like this.
“This will be a one-of-a-kind park for not only Oceana County, but West Michigan,” Carey said. “It will rival parks that our urban neighbors build.”
Oceana County Commissioner Phil Morse also spoke at the ceremony. His remarks focused on acknowledging the government partners and asking the crowd to imagine children playing and the impact it will have on not only physical health but also mental health, something he said is a significant need given the last two years.
The project has the standard construction delays due to supply chain hold ups, putting the groundbreaking six months later than Raffaelli was hoping for. However, it is on track with getting the fields planted and seeded.
“It’s a unique park that will support the entire community,” Raffaelli said. “I am extremely excited.”
The park is being built with DNR grant dollars and private donations. Half of the $5.3 million necessary to build the park has been raised and $3 million in grants is pending.
“It will be a jewel and point of pride not only for Shelby, but for Oceana County as a whole,” Carey said.
For anyone interested in donating to the park fund, please contact the Shelby Township office.