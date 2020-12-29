Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, the Shelby Township office will now be open five days per week, Monday through Friday, versus the current four.
The Township Board voted unanimously that the office needed to be open to the taxpaying residents during normal business hours five days a week versus the restricted hours. “It is critically important that the residents of Shelby Township have an office that is open for business,” said Richard Raffaelli Township Supervisor.
In its December meeting, the Township Board voted unanimously to appoint Bill Glover as Deputy Township Supervisor. Richard Raffaelli (Township Supervisor) has forgone the Supervisor’s salary and placed it back to the general budget allowing another position to be added to the Township without additional taxes being spent. The newly created position will allow the Township Board to continue its economic development and strategic planning journey. “Bill has decades of public service experience in Oceana County and has a Master’s degree in common sense. Local government has a responsibility to exhibit more common sense while following the prescribed State and Federal guidelines,” said Raffaelli.
Lastly, the township board is looking into a new logo and is reviewing several options, including the logo used in this press release, and is looking for feedback from the community.
For more information, contact the Shelby Township office at: (231) 861-5853 or shelbytownshipoceana@gmail.com. The township office address is 204 N. Michigan Ave., PO Box 215, Shelby, MI 49455.