The Shelby Village Council met Monday, March 27 with one long-awaited action item up for a vote, the approval of the Village of Shelby Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map.
Village Administrator Brady Selner said this has been a “year and a half long process” to “help stakeholders more easily navigate the document and understand the different development requirements.” He added that the new zoning ordinance and map should “be much easier to follow, and be a little bit more concise.”
After discussion regarding several points in the updated ordinance and map, councilor Curt Trott made the motion to approve the action item, “with the following amendment to Section 14.04.08 Commercial Storage Lot E1, reducing the minimum size of the lot from at least two acres to at least one acre.” John Sutton seconded the motion, and the vote was 6-1 in favor, with councilor Damian Omness voting no. The approved ordinance and map will take effect seven days after it is published in Oceana’s Herald-Journal.
Retired Shelby Chief of Police Steve Waltz was not in attendance at the meeting, as Village Administrator Brady Selner said he started his retirement early, due to the smooth transition to new Chief Dean Roesler, who was present at the meeting.
Craig Sawyer spoke during regular public participation to ask about what could be done about the dilapidated BP sign on the west edge of the Village. Inglis recommended that Sawyer check with the Shelby Township Supervisor Richard Raffaelli or the Shelby Township Zoning Administrator Bill Glover.
The bulk of the 152-minute meeting was spent on deliberation of a zoning variance for Gary Wendt. The last time the Village of Shelby Zoning Board of Appeals convened was Jan. 11, 2021, and they approved a zoning variance for Barbara Setlak at that meeting. Setlak was present at this evening’s meeting, to share her thoughts against Wendt’s business venture.
Larry Byl was also in attendance, and spoke along with Wendt for the variance. Byl has a piece of property for sale along State Street near the southern edge of the Village, which Wendt would like to purchase to put three mini-storage units on. His main reason for applying for the variance was so that he would not have to pave, citing that there would be very little traffic there. Selner explained that the property in question would need to be unique to have relief from the zoning ordinance, and that “the ZBA must take a roll call vote on each standard and list the reasons for meeting the standard or not.” All of the standards of 14.08(A) would need to be met for a variance to be approved.
Selner added that it is very difficult for the village council to also act as a ZBA, as a ZBA has to take a hard line with any request. Selner’s recommendation was that the property in question did not meet two of the six standards: 14.08(1) and 14.08(3). After much deliberation, council agreed with Selner, but also voted that the request did not meet standard 14.08(5), thus the variance was denied. Inglis told Wendt to address this before the planning commission to see what could be done.
Before the council meeting adjourned, the special meeting regarding the Oceana Acres Water Main and the Shelby Ridge project was discussed which would take place at the Shelby High School library at 6:30 p.m., April 3.
“I just want to emphasize, this is our meeting. It’s not Mr. Raffaelli’s meeting. It’s not Shelby Township’s meeting. It’s not Peterson Farms’ meeting. I’ll make it very clear. Our meeting,” Inglis said.