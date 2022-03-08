Much discussion took place at the Feb. 28 Shelby Village Council meeting, resulting in a number of unanimous affirmative votes by council, along with one action item voted down due to the need for further information.
With Trustee Steve Crothers absent, the council voted 6-0 to approve terminating the village’s contract with American Legal Publishing and entering into a contract with General Code as part of the village’s recodification project; to clarify the cliff vesting procedures and amounts as part of the employee retirement plan; to accept the fiscal year 2021-2022 fourth quarter budget status and amendments; and to adopt the fiscal year 2022–2023 proposed budget. The aforementioned final item was on the agenda for public hearing before council voted to approve it.
Also, before taking action on any of these items, Village President Paul Inglis, during the president’s report at the beginning of the meeting, requested a moment of silence for the passing of former longtime village police officer Roger “Chuck” Schultz. Schultz passed away Feb. 22 at the age of 69, and served on the Shelby police force for over 30 years.
After showing their respect for the years Schultz gave to the village, council turned their attention to Village Administrator Brady Selner for his report, where he detailed that he will start hosting remote office hours, with the first one taking place Wednesday, March 16 at the Brown Bear from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “I’ll just park there for a while, have lunch and have my computer, and anyone that wants to stop by and ask any questions, set-up a conversation or share any ideas — they would be welcome to do so of course,” Selner said. “I’ll plan to do this once a month, and just kind of rotate between different businesses downtown.”
He added that he also met with the Norton Shores Department of Public Works, the previous week, to discuss snow removal procedures.
Also, in light of snow removal, Chief of Police Steve Waltz took the floor next to praise residents for doing “an exceptional job” for not parking on village streets between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. this winter, adding that his department has written very few parking tickets in regard to this.
Inglis then opened the public hearing for the proposed fiscal year 2022-2023 budget. Selner highlighted elements of the budget, including a 2 percent cost of living wage increase for village employees, expenses and revenues in the general fund, downtown improvements, switching to all LED lighting in the village hall, pocket park amenities, engineering for major and local streets, the Getty Park project, and plans to update the village website. “The idea here, this would be important at the end of the fiscal year once we get some of these other projects wrapped up, but to create a more user-friendly website to allow residents and stakeholders to access village information online and to conduct business and pay for bills and fill out permits easier online,” Selner said.
The only point of contention, votewise, in the meeting came during the second item in new business, which was the village’s contribution to the Household Hazardous Waste Disposal program.
Selner explained that every year the village is asked to give funds to cover the cost of properly disposing of the items of its residents that utilize the program. “I intentionally left the resolution, the proposed resolution (amount), blank, so council could discuss,” Selner said.
Last year, Selner said the village was asked to give $850 toward the program, but the village decided to commit $550, as the program takes free will donations from those that attend to help offset the disposal cost. This year, the village was asked to contribute $785.60, which breaks down to 40 cents per village resident.
“I just think it’s a good program and very beneficial to residents of the county,” Inglis commented, after detailing his involvement with the program at the county and village levels.
Trustee Dan Zaverl said that since the requested amount was not mandatory and they do not know the number of residents that use the program, he moved to commit $500, which was seconded by Trustee Damian Omness. During discussion, Trustee Mike Termer stated that if council only paid $500 then “we’re not really paying our fair share,” deeming the requested amount as a legitimate figure.
Omness offered that they should get more information on how many village residents use the service, something that Inglis echoed. Selner said that either Zaverl or Omness would need to rescind the motion, so they could then move to have the item be postponed for a vote at a later meeting, but when neither did, it went to a roll call vote. In a 4-2 vote, with Termer, Trustee Bill Harris, Trustee John Sutton and Inglis voting no, and Zaverl and Omness voting yes, the motion was defeated. Council plans to obtain more information on the program from the Oceana Conservation District before voting on the amount to give.
After this, further discussion on the budget and fiscal responsibility raised a call for and an offer from Selner to write-up a policy for when fund balances would dictate lower millage amounts.
The next regularly scheduled council meeting is set for Monday, March 14 at 6 p.m.