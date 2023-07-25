SHELBY — The Shelby Village Council voted to approve the development agreement on continuing the construction of six homes that are already being built for the Shelby Acres project during its meeting on Monday.
Shelby Acres is a housing development that will hold 82 single family homes to help provide more housing in Shelby. All council members agree there is not enough available housing and are hoping this project will help improve that.
The village hosted a public hearing on Shelby Acres as a planned unit development (PUD) before approving the PUD and site plan. The council decided to move ahead with the development and its site plan.
Previously, the village council approved a proposal that would set into motion an annexation of Shelby Acres into the village. That proposal now goes before the Oceana County Board of Commissioners for consideration at its Aug. 10 meeting. The goal is to allow for the 59-acre site of Shelby Acres to connect to the village’s utility services.
The village’s planning commission recommended the approval of the development with several conditions. Those conditions that were recommended included consulting the village’s engineer on a deceleration/turn lane on Oceana Drive, receive approval from the Shelby-Benona Fire Department for emergency access, receive a permit from the road commission before building a northern driveway, and the developer needs to have a deed restriction placing 13% of the property into open space. The open space also needs to include a learn-to-ride-bike area.
“It’s up to the interpretation of the building department to ensure that all of the conditions in the approval are met so therefore construction can continue,” said Village of Shelby president Paul Inglis.
Some homes are expected to experience low water pressure during the next week while construction is commencing. After a remark by Shelby Township resident Nancy Wood, the council assured that the project will have no effect on any Shelby Township property.