After a formal presentation, by Don DeVries of Fleis & Vandenbrink, of the Watermain Extension Feasibility Study of October 2019, and a question and answer period, the Shelby Village Council voted unanimously to move forward with the loan application process that they tabled at their last meeting. The formal authorization gives Interim Village Administrator, Bill Cousins, the ability to create an escrow account to be used to cover the costs associated with an application to the USDA to determine final loan details for the construction of a water main, from the Village water system to Peterson Farms.
Previously the council learned that the loan application process would cost an estimated $25,500. Most of those costs may be reimbursed once the USDA (United States Dept of Agriculture) loan is issued, but not if the loan is not executed. Because the village does not want to offer its full faith and credit in this process, Cousins suggested an escrow account be created and funded by Peterson Farms, EGLE (Environmental, Great Lakes & Energy), MEDC (Michigan Economic Development Corporation), MDARD (Michigan Dept of Agriculture and Regulatory Affairs) and other state, federal or economic development entities. Estimated costs include $12,500 for Dykema, the village bond attorney, to cover legal, preparation of documents, meeting attendance, bond insurance, tax analysis and research; $3000 for publishing of notices in the newspaper and $10,000 to Fleis & Vandenbrink for design engineering and to revise the feasibility study for submission. The authorization went on to say that the loan application will be started after the escrow fund deposits reach $25,500, at which time the Village of Shelby will begin the USDA application process. If escrow funds are not sufficient, the Village of Shelby will notify the depositors. If at the end of the application process, there is a balance, the monies will be refunded to the depositors in an equitable manner. This step realizes that the Village of Shelby will NOT be responsible for the loan.
The presentation by DeVries included an overview of the probable project area, the existing conditions and reliability of the water system of the Village of Shelby, the necessity of adding a booster station to provide needed pressures, a maximum daily flow analysis, the prediction of future connections and demand along the proposed water main and the projected costs associated with the proposed project. The written feasibility study concluded by stating, “Based on the estimated water usage and rates the annual revenue from the Oceana Acres apartments of $26,147 would only cover the estimated annual operation, maintenance and replacement cost of $25,000. This would leave no additional money for any bond payment of the capital costs to install the system.”
Councilor Steve Crothers asked for confirmation that Shelby’s wells could handle the additional draw if the project were to proceed, “We were told our oldest well, installed in 1957, would need to be replaced in two years.” DeVries said that adding the additional 52 units included in Oceana Acres would represent a 7% increase in water usage based on the current 700 village water connections now. If growth continues, the village may need to add another well or water storage tower, however it wouldn’t necessarily speed up the need to replace the aging well. Cousins reminded the council that the village does have money set aside for that well’s replacement. Crothers also asked about a possible fire at the apartments and calculating whose water is used. Part of the apartment complex is located within Hart Township and part is located in Shelby Township. DeVries said that most municipalities have mutual aid agreements for fighting fires. Councilor Dan Zaverl asked who would cover the cost of initially filling the water main. DeVries said that expense hadn’t been calculated, but guessed it would be the village, based on its meters. Zaverl then asked, “Do you really think we have enough water storage in the reservoir? What if there is a big fire in town or at the apartments? We don’t want our residents to be without water.” DeVries said that the DEQ (Dept of Environmental Quality) wants storage volume to be 200,000 gallons in an elevated tank. Currently there is 130,000 gallons of daily usage volume. As far as fighting fires, that is different. Fire flow is not regulated by the DEQ. At a fire, water pressure is monitored by the fire chief so that residents’ water needs are still being met. Councilor John Sutton said, “Water is such a precious resource. Are there any studies out there that look at the aquifer and the future availability of water?” DeVries said, “Whenever you put down a new well, we do what is called a ‘100-day draw down’. It determines the safe yield of the well. In addition, aquifers are recharged regularly by rain and other surface water.” Councilor Jim Wyns asked, “What about the rate of inflation on this estimated annual cost of $25,000? “Hopefully rates would go up as well to match the rate of inflation,” said DeVries.
During public comment Jodi Nichols, of the Right Place, representing the Oceana Economic Alliance spoke in support of the project, “In looking at the community assessment that was completed last year, jobs and housing were the two main needs identified. The lack of housing in the area is hindering the efforts of employers to attract and retain good employees. Speaking on behalf of the Alliance, we urge the council to pursue this project and realize its importance in making a real impact on the community.” Following the unanimous vote to submit a loan application, Richard Raffaelli, CEO of Peterson Farms, thanked the council for their foresight in moving forward with the process.