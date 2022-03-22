A light agenda was before the Shelby Village Council at their Monday, March 14 meeting, with only one item of old business and one item of new.
In old business, the amount the village should commit to the Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Program was up for discussion again. A point of contention at the previous meeting, Village Clerk/Treasurer Crystal Budde and Village Administrator Brady Selner were able to obtain information from the program as to what each municipality gave to the annual event. The range was from $0 to more than what was asked for across the three-county initiative. The program requested $785.60 of the village, which equates to $.40 per resident based on 1,964 residents, as reported in the 2020 census.
In the letter given to the village from the program, under the requested amount it was stated, “If it is possible to round up to the nearest $25 amount, we would greatly appreciate any additional support! Every $1.08 helps dispose of one pound of hazardous material.”
According to the last five years of the program’s records, the Village of Shelby had seven households participate in 2021, 10 households in 2020, seven in 2019, 14 in 2018 and 20 in 2017.
During discussion, Trustee Mike Termer, again advocated in giving the entire requested amount, as the program is “really cutting it close with those that do contribute.” Trustee Dan Zaverl countered that some municipalities don’t give anything to the program, so why should the village have to give the full amount to offset that. Village President Paul Inglis interjected that the county gives 80 percent of what is asked of it, and asked to take that into consideration. Trustee Bill Harris wondered aloud if Covid had been a factor in the lower numbers, and suggested putting a reminder on water bills about the annual event.
Zaverl moved, as he did at the last meeting, to give, at first, $500, but then changed it to $550, as that is what the village gave last year. Trustee Damian Omness seconded it, and it was approved by a vote of 5-1 with Termer voting no, and Trustee Steve Crothers absent.
In new business, Selner outlined the replacement of all lights in the village hall at a projected cost of $4,318.75. He said that would lead to a savings of $86.95 per month, with a return on investment in just over four years. He added that the lights are estimated to last 40-50 years, and the cost to the village was reduced by $1,100 due to an incentive from Consumers Energy for these types of projects. Termer moved to approve the project, and Omness seconded the motion. It passed 6-0.
It was also noted during the meeting, in regard to the Sixth Street sidewalk project, that Shelby Township voted to not pay for their portion of it. Council asked Selner why, and the reasoning was unknown at the time. Council agreed that it wanted to proceed with its portion of the project.
Another change was announced during Inglis’ president’s report. He said that he had received an email from John Adams of New Era, Monday, March 7. He then read Adams’ email aloud, stating that Adams had been informed “that my image is that of a raging liberal, and a bully. I don’t believe I can be a positive force to Shelby if that is how I am viewed. Therefore, I am resigning from both the Oceana County Climate Action Committee and the Shelby ad-hoc committee on climate action.”
Inglis clarified that these comments towards Adams did not come from council, and continued to read from the email, with Adams writing, “I believe the steering committee members are well-suited for leading the group.”
Inglis added that he responded to Adams’ email, citing the LED lighting project as a positive step forward.
The village is also testing out a new method to record both the audio and video from their meetings to allow stakeholders to watch and listen via Zoom. More information about that will be available at future meetings.
The next meeting of the Shelby Village Council will be Monday, March 28 at 6 p.m.