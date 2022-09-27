Shelby homecoming court

Contributed photo

Shelby’s homecoming court includes, back row, from left, Alyse Erickson, Kamiron Sparks, Remington Johnson, Eduardo Garcia, Travis Boughan, Abel Sill, Bishop Lee, Luke Parzych, Carson Claeys, Alex Dealmonte, Lilly Cornaby. Front row, from left, Elisa Morelli, Briseida Brito Burgos, Mya Ramos, Emma Soelberg, Isabel Omness, Mallory West and Ines Masmejean.

Shelby Public School’s homecoming week began Monday, Sept. 26. This year’s homecoming theme is “Let’s Dance!” with each class from the high school representing a music genre. The freshmen will be jiving to the disco theme, sophomores will be rocking out to classic rock, juniors will be busting a move to pop and seniors will be scootin’ to country tunes! Students are taking part in several activities throughout the week including, spirit week dress-up days, a lunchtime cornhole tournament, powderpuff football, a mock rock and wrap-up with a pep assembly Friday.

The community is invited to the annual homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. which will be followed by the varsity football game against Holton at 7 p.m. The grand marshals for the parade and festivities this year are Tom and Mari Fox. Students will then participate in the student council-hosted annual homecoming dance Saturday, Oct. 1 at the high school.

This year’s homecoming royalty are as follows: freshmen Alex Dealmonte and Lilly Cornaby; sophomores Kamiron Sparks and Alyse Erickson; junior Eduardo Garcia and Remington Johnson; and seniors Luke Parzych and Isabel Omness, Carson Claeys and Mallory West, Travis Boughan and Briseida Brito Burgos, Bishop Lee and Emma Soelberg, Abel Sill and Mya Ramos; along with honorary court members (exchange students) Ines Masmejean and Elisa Morelli.