Shelby Public School’s homecoming week began Monday, Sept. 26. This year’s homecoming theme is “Let’s Dance!” with each class from the high school representing a music genre. The freshmen will be jiving to the disco theme, sophomores will be rocking out to classic rock, juniors will be busting a move to pop and seniors will be scootin’ to country tunes! Students are taking part in several activities throughout the week including, spirit week dress-up days, a lunchtime cornhole tournament, powderpuff football, a mock rock and wrap-up with a pep assembly Friday.
The community is invited to the annual homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. which will be followed by the varsity football game against Holton at 7 p.m. The grand marshals for the parade and festivities this year are Tom and Mari Fox. Students will then participate in the student council-hosted annual homecoming dance Saturday, Oct. 1 at the high school.
This year’s homecoming royalty are as follows: freshmen Alex Dealmonte and Lilly Cornaby; sophomores Kamiron Sparks and Alyse Erickson; junior Eduardo Garcia and Remington Johnson; and seniors Luke Parzych and Isabel Omness, Carson Claeys and Mallory West, Travis Boughan and Briseida Brito Burgos, Bishop Lee and Emma Soelberg, Abel Sill and Mya Ramos; along with honorary court members (exchange students) Ines Masmejean and Elisa Morelli.