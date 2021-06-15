AJ’s Family Fun Center of Pentwater
8942 N. Business 31 in Pentwater
231-869-5811,
A Q&A with owners: Don and Dee Becke
Date opened: 1994
Number of Staff (full and part-time): 18
Hours: Open daily June 15 — Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Open weekends only from Memorial Day to June 15.
What they offer: Go-Karts, Mini-Golf, Video Redemption Arcade, Ice Cream Bar and Picnic Pavilion.
Why did you open this type of business? We thought it was a good fit with our Hill and Hollow Campground.
How did you choose the name for your business? It is named after the son of our good friends.
Most memorable day at your business? Every day is an adventure! It’s always fun at AJ’s!
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? We like to see families share fun times and make memories.
How has our community responded to your business? We have great support from our local area.
How has becoming a business owner allowed you to be more involved in our community? We donate go-kart and mini-golf passes to local libraries for incentive prizes.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County?
Everything - beaches, shops, fresh fruits and veggies!
Future plans? We constantly maintain and improve our golf course and race track.
Why is it important to shop small and local? Shopping and local entertainment benefit everyone and allow a wide variety of options for local folks and visitors.