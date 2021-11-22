4654 W. Grant Rd. in Shelby
(231) 301-0413
A Q&A with owner Cindy Rapes
Date opened: Sept. 1, 1995
Hours: Monday through Saturday by appointment.
What they offer: Alterations on clothes.
Why did you open this type of business? I love to sew and a lot of friends have me do alterations for them.
How did you choose the name for your business? Golden needle came from a song.
Most memorable day at your business? Every day is a memorable day when I please my customers.
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? There is no competition from other businesses. My work is one of a kind.
How has our community responded to your business? Everyone is very pleased with the work that I do for them. Over the years they are afraid I’m going to retire soon, but no worries about that happening yet. I love my job.
How has becoming a business owner allowed you to be more involved in our community? I have been on the township board and the Shelby planning commission for the last 25 years. It is a good feeling.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? It’s a small town and I’m able to know a lot of people personally.
Future plans? Just built a new house with a much larger sewing room, so I will not be retiring anytime too soon. Just taking off and going on vacation whenever I can, but still getting my work done.
Why is it important to shop small and local? To help keep small businesses in business.
Final thoughts? Best of luck to all small businesses.