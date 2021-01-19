Dad’s Automotive
Address: 3505 S. Oceana Dr. in New Era
Phone: 231-861-2405,
A Q&A with owner Charlie Mero
Date opened: May 1, 2007
Staff: Six full-time staff members
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
What they offer: General repair and maintenance for domestic and Asian model vehicles.
Why did you open this type of business? I didn’t like how the industry was run, and how customers were treated. I decided to go out on my own, so I could treat customers how they should be treated.
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? I get a real sense of joy, as I get more out of it than I give - I really do. It makes me feel good to know that I am improving someone’s life in some small way.
How has our community responded to your business? Overwhelmingly well! It is not a complicated formula. If you treat people well and do a great job, the community responds in the right way. Right from the get-go, we were overwhelmed with work. I’m really glad that we have grown to six employees that have good paying jobs. I’m happy that I can provide good jobs. We have a good group of people here that care about each other. If you care about the people around you, then you care about my customers. I am blessed to have this group of people.
How has becoming a business owner allowed you to be more involved in our community? For the most part, it has allowed me to meet a lot more people. I get to support the school, Love, Inc., and the community more. I just want to help.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? The water, that’s what brought us over here. We moved in 2003 from East Lansing. I just love the water and the landscape, the hills and everything outside. And the people, they are a lot more down to earth — it is much more relaxed. We live where everyone is coming to vacation!
Future plans? We just went through a big expansion this last year, so we could have more employees, and we added three more working bays. We’ve also added alignment capabilities, so we can provide that. We’ve almost doubled our capacity for how many cars we can put through here in a day/week.
I really enjoy that I have met so many people in the last 14 years. I stop at the gas station and talk to three people I know. I get to drive people home and pick them up and talk. 80 percent plus of our customers spend 10 minutes at the counter when they check out or in. It’s about building relationships.
Why is it important to shop small and local? Keeping money local helps to keep the support in your community. I order stuff from Veltman Hardware or Oceana Builders Supply — I don’t even mind people using other shops, I spread my work around through the community. I just put a big thank you on our Facebook page for the local contractors that helped with our expansion. We know each other around here! I can walk into any of these stores and I can say hi and I know them, and they know me. We do whatever we can so that this customer comes here every time.
Final thoughts? I shop at local businesses because I want my local business to always be there.