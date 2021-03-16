Envigor
1021 S. Oceana Drive in Shelby (home office)
Phone: (231) 480-1313
Website: envigor.com
A Q&A with owners Andy and Amanda Mazur
Date opened: January 2010
Staff: Currently, it’s just us.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
What they offer: We are a mom and pop creative shop that provides branding, web design and development, and other marketing services for small businesses and organizations.
Why did you open this type of business? For many reasons. First and foremost, we’re passionate about our work. We find design and development to be very fulfilling. We also saw a need for it among small businesses in West Michigan. And lastly, we had a vision for how we wanted to work with our clients to create mutually beneficial long-term relationships.
How did you choose the name for your business? ‘Envigor’ is all about bringing new energy and insight to invigorate or revitalize, and in this case to a business or brand.
Most memorable day at your business? There have been so many memorable moments over the last 11 years that we’ve been in business that it’s hard to pick one, but we still celebrate every new project that comes in and every milestone of success our clients make.
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? We love being able to help our clients better establish their brands, connect with new customers, and grow their businesses. The more our clients thrive, the more our community as a whole thrives, and it’s rewarding to know that we played a small part in that.
How has our community responded to your business? When we first settled down in the area, local business was slow. As the economy picked up and clients began sharing their experience of working with us with their peers, our local client base really grew. Today, we’re honored to work with many of these clients year after year and are thankful they have embraced us.
How has becoming a business owner allowed you to be more involved in our community? Through our work with other local community-minded businesses and organizations, we’ve become more aware of community initiatives and contribute as we are able. As our children get a little older, we hope to be able to commit more of our time to community involvement, as this is our home, and we want to see it continue to improve.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? The beautiful outdoors and natural scenery! Many of our clients are part of the tourism industry, and as such, we get to talk about and promote our awesome natural surroundings a lot. We can’t imagine living and working anywhere else!
Future plans? As our work continues to pick up year after year, we hope to hire more freelancers and creatives from the area to collaborate with us on projects. As of right now, we plan to keep our home office, as it keeps overhead low and enables us to work near our young kids.
Why is it important to shop small and local? This past year has proven just how important shopping local is. If we don’t support our local businesses and neighbors, we will lose their unique offerings, have fewer shopping options, be less appealing to new entrepreneurs and residents considering our area, and our community as a whole will suffer.