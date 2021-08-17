Located in Pentwater
(231) 923-6910; flowersma.com
A Q&A with owner Mary Ann Bush
Date opened: Late 2019
Staff: I have a very supportive husband, who works at the state park here in Pentwater, and does help me a lot. Then I have two daughters who help me at farmer’s markets and with deliveries. My mom and dad come in and help sometimes. Occasionally, I’ve had to call my niece to help me set up a wedding. They’re here when I need a helping hand.
Hours: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday.
What they offer: Lots of flowers, cut flowers. In the spring, I have hanging baskets. I have succulents and other house plants. I have some spices and teas. Then once a month, all summer long I’ve done creative experiences, where you get to be the one to come in and play with flowers and do different things. I also offer free Tai Chi, Mondays and Fridays, all summer long and through mid September.
Why did you open this type of business? I opened it because I was always the person who did people’s weddings, just for fun. Then when a stranger asked me to do their wedding, I decided I should make this legit. As I grew, I had quite a few people ask for bouquets, because it was Tuesday, or birthday bouquets or different kinds of bouquets. So I started doing more and more bouquets. It’s just expanded and expanded.
Most memorable day at your business? We’ve done weddings out on the sand, just off that pedestrian area, where we’ve taken birch bark arches that I rent out and put that up. I’ve done a lot of gorgeous weddings and each one is memorable in its own way. Each one has funny moments and stressful moments. I had one wedding this year that all the flowers came in molded. I was scrambling. I have good suppliers, but with COVID-19 things happen. They scrambled too and we were able to get all the flowers back in. So there’s a lot of little behind the scenes moments. Some of the best moments for me is that I get to make my own schedule. That’s always fun.
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? I absolutely love it. I think sending somebody a smile on a really hard day with flowers is just amazing. It’s just something so heartfelt, especially when people don’t expect it. Just to be able to bring that smile, or help out somebody, and it’s always so fun to hand out flowers to people just randomly to be like, here’s a bouquet for you. I mean, it’s just fun to see people smiling. It’s also nice to be that person on the other end of the phone when they’re calling on one of the hardest days of their life, and they want to honor their family member or friend with some flowers or plants. I love having that conversation with them and finding out really who that person was, and creating something for them. Almost everybody I ask, okay, what’s their favorite color? What did they like? Or what do they like? I like to tailor my product to the person. I keep my price point down to make it affordable for people.
How has our community responded to your business? Most of it has been word of mouth. A little Facebook and a little advertising here and there. I think they’ve responded well, especially to be able to expand while still in my garage location. I think the community as a whole has welcomed it. I think it’s been needed.
How has becoming a business owner allowed you to be more involved in our community? I was always super involved. I was a member of the Pentwater Jr. Woman’s Club here for over 10 years, and then I dropped out due to the fact that I couldn’t make the meetings. I was the Hart Rotary President last year, but I’ve been in the Rotary for years. So whether I was a business owner, whether I was a worker, I always was part of the community and tried to better the community and help out any way I could. If I didn’t have my business, I would still be doing all those things. At Thanksgiving, the Antler Bar gave out food. I contacted Joe and said ‘I’m going to donate flowers.’ I think I donated maybe 350 carnations. So every person who got a meal or bought a meal got a carnation when they got delivered. I didn’t put it out there and say, ‘Hey, look, I did this’, because that’s just not who I am. I like those little touches, and I’m happy if nobody knows that they came from me.
What is your favorite thing about Oceana County? Definitely the beach. I love to swim, I love to walk. We have some great trails here. I love the people who come in and visit and I love the people who live here. I like the variety. But by far, I love Lake Michigan. I love the sense of community in the area. So many people are so willing to help and be out there, and everyone pitches in when it’s really rough.
Future plans? I just want to keep growing and expanding. Someday I would love to have a shop downtown. Someday I want to make that leap. But right now, I love the commute to work because it’s three steps down. It’s always fun to drink coffee and make your stuff in your pajamas and get paid for it.
Why is it important to shop small and local? The more you shop locally and in the community, the more that money circulates throughout that community. Do Meijer and Walmart and those places give back to the community? Yes, they do. But the flowers that you bought at Meijer or Walmart, maybe a penny of that $15 bouquet goes back to the community. But you buy that same $15 bouquet from me and that money goes back to the school, it goes back to other places and other businesses in town that we use. I just think keeping that money locally is great.
Final thoughts? I’m just happy. I know I’ve said that about 1,000 times, but I really have no complaints. I’m happy with my life. I am in a very good place. I will be happy to help anybody that needs flowers for something or that needs some tea.